Tokyo 2020 Olympics time trial men's start list

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's individual time trial is expected to be a very tightly fought race with some of the discipline's biggest names taking to the start ramp to have a go at getting gold.

The Olympics were of course meant to take place in the summer of 2020, but due to the pandemic, they had to be pushed back to 2021, along with multiple other big events that were meant to happen around that time.

The Tokyo course is particularly hilly, with riders tackling two laps of a 22.1km course around the base of Mount Fuji, starting and finishing on the track of the Fuji International Speedway over 44.2km.

>>> Olympic Games cycling schedule: when to watch the racing at Tokyo 2020

As usual in cycling, there is a huge list of potential winners and picking out clear favourites can be tricky. But it has to be a safe bet that world champion Filippo Ganna (Italy), 2016 silver medallist Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands), European champion Stefan Küng (Switzerland), Wout van Aert (Belgium), Rohan Dennis (Australia), Rémi Cavagna (France), and Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) are the stand out names on a long list of possible medallists.

Great Britain is one of the nations that has been allowed two slots in the time trial, with 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas being joined by Ineos Grenadiers team-mate and 2020 Giro d'Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart.

British time trial champion, Alex Dowsett wasn't given a slot as those competing in the time trial have to ride the road race too, which did not suit his abilities, much to his disappointment.

Joining Great Britain with two riders are Australia, Belgium, Estonia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, and the USA.

The rest of the nations taking part in the event will, of course, be only allowed one rider.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL START LIST

Switzerland

KÜNG Stefan

BISSEGGER Stefan

Belgium

VAN AERT Wout

EVENEPOEL Remco

Italy

GANNA Filippo

BETTIOL Alberto

Australia

DENNIS Rohan

DURBRIDGE Luke

Algeria

Austria

Canada

HOULE Hugo

Colombia

MARTÍNEZ Dani

Czech Republic

KUKRLE Michael

Denmark

ASGREEN Kasper

Ecuador

MONTENEGRO Santiago

Eritrea

Spain

IZAGIRRE Ion

Estonia

KANGERT Tanel

TAARAMÄE Rein

France

CAVAGNA Rémi

Great Britain and Northern Ireland

THOMAS Geraint

GEOGHEGAN HART Tao

Germany

SCHACHMANN Max

Islamic Republic of Iran

Ireland

ROCHE Nicolas

Kazakhstan

LUTSENKO Alexey

Netherlands

DUMOULIN Tom

Norway

New Zealand

BEVIN Patrick

Poland

KWIATKOWSKI Michał

BODNAR Maciej

Portugal

ALMEIDA João

OLIVEIRA Nelson

South Africa

Russian Olympic Committee

Slovenia

ROGLIČ Primož

Slovakia

United States of America

MCNULTY Brandon

CRADDOCK Lawson

Refugee Olympic Team