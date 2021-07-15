Tokyo 2020 Olympics time trial men's start list
The provisional start list from the 44.2km course around the Fuji International Speedway
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's individual time trial is expected to be a very tightly fought race with some of the discipline's biggest names taking to the start ramp to have a go at getting gold.
The Olympics were of course meant to take place in the summer of 2020, but due to the pandemic, they had to be pushed back to 2021, along with multiple other big events that were meant to happen around that time.
The Tokyo course is particularly hilly, with riders tackling two laps of a 22.1km course around the base of Mount Fuji, starting and finishing on the track of the Fuji International Speedway over 44.2km.
>>> Olympic Games cycling schedule: when to watch the racing at Tokyo 2020
As usual in cycling, there is a huge list of potential winners and picking out clear favourites can be tricky. But it has to be a safe bet that world champion Filippo Ganna (Italy), 2016 silver medallist Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands), European champion Stefan Küng (Switzerland), Wout van Aert (Belgium), Rohan Dennis (Australia), Rémi Cavagna (France), and Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) are the stand out names on a long list of possible medallists.
Great Britain is one of the nations that has been allowed two slots in the time trial, with 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas being joined by Ineos Grenadiers team-mate and 2020 Giro d'Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart.
British time trial champion, Alex Dowsett wasn't given a slot as those competing in the time trial have to ride the road race too, which did not suit his abilities, much to his disappointment.
Joining Great Britain with two riders are Australia, Belgium, Estonia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, and the USA.
The rest of the nations taking part in the event will, of course, be only allowed one rider.
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL START LIST
Switzerland
KÜNG Stefan
BISSEGGER Stefan
Belgium
VAN AERT Wout
EVENEPOEL Remco
Italy
GANNA Filippo
BETTIOL Alberto
Australia
DENNIS Rohan
DURBRIDGE Luke
Algeria
Austria
Canada
HOULE Hugo
Colombia
MARTÍNEZ Dani
Czech Republic
KUKRLE Michael
Denmark
ASGREEN Kasper
Ecuador
MONTENEGRO Santiago
Eritrea
Spain
IZAGIRRE Ion
Estonia
KANGERT Tanel
TAARAMÄE Rein
France
CAVAGNA Rémi
Great Britain and Northern Ireland
THOMAS Geraint
GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
Germany
SCHACHMANN Max
Islamic Republic of Iran
Ireland
ROCHE Nicolas
Kazakhstan
LUTSENKO Alexey
Netherlands
DUMOULIN Tom
Norway
New Zealand
BEVIN Patrick
Poland
KWIATKOWSKI Michał
BODNAR Maciej
Portugal
ALMEIDA João
OLIVEIRA Nelson
South Africa
Russian Olympic Committee
Slovenia
ROGLIČ Primož
Slovakia
United States of America
MCNULTY Brandon
CRADDOCK Lawson
Refugee Olympic Team
