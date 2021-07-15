Tokyo 2020 Olympics time trial men's start list

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's individual time trial is expected to be a very tightly fought race with some of the discipline's biggest names taking to the start ramp to have a go at getting gold.

The Olympics were of course meant to take place in the summer of 2020, but due to the pandemic, they had to be pushed back to 2021, along with multiple other big events that were meant to happen around that time.

The Tokyo course is particularly hilly, with riders tackling two laps of a 22.1km course around the base of Mount Fuji, starting and finishing on the track of the Fuji International Speedway over 44.2km.

As usual in cycling, there is a huge list of potential winners and picking out clear favourites can be tricky. But it has to be a safe bet that world champion Filippo Ganna (Italy), 2016 silver medallist Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands), European champion Stefan Küng (Switzerland), Wout van Aert (Belgium), Rohan Dennis (Australia), Rémi Cavagna (France), and Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) are the stand out names on a long list of possible medallists.

Great Britain is one of the nations that has been allowed two slots in the time trial, with 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas being joined by Ineos Grenadiers team-mate and 2020 Giro d'Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart. 

British time trial champion, Alex Dowsett wasn't given a slot as those competing in the time trial have to ride the road race too, which did not suit his abilities, much to his disappointment.

Joining Great Britain with two riders are Australia, Belgium, Estonia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, and the USA.

The rest of the nations taking part in the event will, of course, be only allowed one rider.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL START LIST

Switzerland 

KÜNG Stefan
BISSEGGER Stefan

Belgium 

VAN AERT Wout
EVENEPOEL Remco

Italy 

GANNA Filippo
BETTIOL Alberto

Australia 

DENNIS Rohan
DURBRIDGE Luke

Algeria 

Austria 

Canada 

HOULE Hugo

Colombia 

MARTÍNEZ Dani

Czech Republic 

KUKRLE Michael

Denmark 

ASGREEN Kasper

Ecuador 

MONTENEGRO Santiago

Eritrea 

Spain 

IZAGIRRE Ion

Estonia 

KANGERT Tanel
TAARAMÄE Rein

France 

CAVAGNA Rémi

Great Britain and Northern Ireland 

THOMAS Geraint
GEOGHEGAN HART Tao

Germany 

SCHACHMANN Max

Islamic Republic of Iran 

Ireland 

ROCHE Nicolas

Kazakhstan 

LUTSENKO Alexey

Netherlands 

DUMOULIN Tom

Norway 

New Zealand 

BEVIN Patrick

Poland 

KWIATKOWSKI Michał
BODNAR Maciej

Portugal 

ALMEIDA João
OLIVEIRA Nelson

South Africa 

Russian Olympic Committee 

Slovenia 

ROGLIČ Primož

Slovakia 

United States of America 

MCNULTY Brandon
CRADDOCK Lawson

Refugee Olympic Team

