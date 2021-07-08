Tour de France stage 12 LIVE: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes

Hello and welcome to live updates from stage 12 of the 2021 Tour de France.
Stage start: 13.30 local time (12.30 UK)
Stage finish: 17.12 to 17.33 local time (16.12 to 16.33 UK)
Check below for live coverage:
We have just started the neutral start for stage 12 of the Tour de France. Interestingly, Cavendish has not gone for the skinsuit. Could that mean he is not riding for the sprint today?
Peter Sagan does not start today.
"There’s nothing I can do but take some rest and get better. If you can't move your leg, where can you go?"
Read more: Peter Sagan has abandoned the Tour de France 2021
The report coming in from our man on the ground, Jonny Long, is that the wind is very high today.
The race had to delay the start of the publicity caravan by 10 minutes earlier this morning due to the wind.
This could cause carnage in the peloton and possibly splits right from the flag drop. Will this be a day where we see Tadej Pogačar lose time?
We are looking at this as a potential day for the sprinters, but there are multiple teams out there who will be very keen to get a win from the break.
Also, that final climb before heading into Nîmes could be a leg snapper for some of the more pure sprinters like Mark Cavendish, who could equal Eddy Merckx's record today with his 34th Tour stage win.
Here's the profile for today's stage:
Stage 12 already! How time flies when there's a bike race on.
It's flat day today at the Tour de France, which most riders will be thankful for after their double ascent of Mont Ventoux yesterday.
Racing gets underway at 13.30 local time, or 12.30 for those in the UK.