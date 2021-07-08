Peter Sagan has abandoned the Tour de France 2021
The seven-time points jersey winner has not been close to top form after crashing on stage three
Peter Sagan has abandoned the Tour de France 2021 after struggling with knee pain that has developed due to bursitis.
The Bora-Hansgrohe star has been almost anonymous during this year's race ever since his heavy crash with Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) on stage three of the race where he picked up the injury.
Sagan has managed three top tens at the race so far but no better than fifth. Usually, he is expected to be going for intermediate sprints and really challenging the pure sprinters on the hillier stages, but he has just not had the form.
>>> Tour de France stage 12 LIVE: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes
An hour before the start of stage 12, Sagan spoke to the press where he announced that he would be leaving the race after suffering from pain caused by bursitis. He had been battling through it, but no stage win or good placing in the green jersey standings has meant that he has chosen to abandon.
"It’s not very nice to be leaving," Sagan told the media. "The injury I had after the first stage seemed to be getting better and better but then I hit the knee against the handlebars again two days ago in the sprint and it’s swollen. I can’t bend my leg."
"There’s nothing I can do but take some rest and get better. If you can't move your leg, where can you go?"
Sagan has confirmed that he will now focus on the Olympic Games in Japan, although the route is not expected the suit the former world champion.
This news also comes after reports suggested that Sagan will be signing for French UCI ProTeam, Team TotalEnergies for the 2022 season after he finished the Tour. So we may be getting some news in on that sooner than expected.
More to follow
-
-
'He just needs everything to align’: Nacer Bouhanni is the second sprint star close to making a comeback at the Tour de France
Bouhanni has come close to victory four times at this Tour, and may have his best-ever chance at finally winning a stage
By Jonny Long •
-
'Very slowly, like a snail, I crawled up on a mountain bike': Meeting the Brits at the Tom Simpson memorial on Mont Ventoux
Amongst the thousands of fans lining the mythical climb were a handful of Brits, we spoke to them
By Jonny Long •
-
'Very slowly, like a snail, I crawled up on a mountain bike': Meeting the Brits at the Tom Simpson memorial on Mont Ventoux
Amongst the thousands of fans lining the mythical climb were a handful of Brits, we spoke to them
By Jonny Long •
-
Tour de France stage 12 LIVE: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes
The Tour de France heads south with a flat stage to Nîmes
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Tour de France: Luke Rowe 'hit a wall' on the first big climb of stage 11 before missing time cut
The Welshman had been feeling good for the first part of the stage, working hard for his team but his form didn't last
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tadej Pogačar admits he ‘cracked a little bit’ on Mont Ventoux
The yellow jersey was put under pressure by Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five talking points from stage 11 of the Tour de France 2021
Tadej Pogačar shows first signs of cracking, Wout van Aert can do everything, Ineos working for nothing and more
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tour de France: Who's out after stage 11 of the 2021 race?
A long list of riders did not make it to the finish on stage 11 as the race hits Ventoux twice
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mark Cavendish survives time cut while Luke Rowe eliminated on stage 11 of Tour de France 2021
The green jersey survives another day after a double ascent of Mont Ventoux
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de France 2021: Wout van Aert says Mont Ventoux stage might be his best ever victory
Milan-San Remo, Ghent-Wevelgem, Strade Bianche, three cyclocross World Championships, but does Ventoux top them all?
By Alex Ballinger •