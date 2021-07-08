Peter Sagan has abandoned the Tour de France 2021 after struggling with knee pain that has developed due to bursitis.

The Bora-Hansgrohe star has been almost anonymous during this year's race ever since his heavy crash with Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) on stage three of the race where he picked up the injury.

Sagan has managed three top tens at the race so far but no better than fifth. Usually, he is expected to be going for intermediate sprints and really challenging the pure sprinters on the hillier stages, but he has just not had the form.

An hour before the start of stage 12, Sagan spoke to the press where he announced that he would be leaving the race after suffering from pain caused by bursitis. He had been battling through it, but no stage win or good placing in the green jersey standings has meant that he has chosen to abandon.

"It’s not very nice to be leaving," Sagan told the media. "The injury I had after the first stage seemed to be getting better and better but then I hit the knee against the handlebars again two days ago in the sprint and it’s swollen. I can’t bend my leg."

"There’s nothing I can do but take some rest and get better. If you can't move your leg, where can you go?"

Sagan has confirmed that he will now focus on the Olympic Games in Japan, although the route is not expected the suit the former world champion.

This news also comes after reports suggested that Sagan will be signing for French UCI ProTeam, Team TotalEnergies for the 2022 season after he finished the Tour. So we may be getting some news in on that sooner than expected.

