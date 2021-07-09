Tour de France stage 13 LIVE: Nîmes to Carcassonne

Refresh

This is how Daryl Impey sees stage 13 playing out.

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider isn't in this year's Tour, but as a stage winner and yellow jersey wearer he knows a thing or two about Tour stages.

Impey questions who would want to control the peloton for 219km, especially if another strong break goes up the road.

Another day for a breakaway! Yes green jersey points up for grabs, but stage win too and not many opportunities left for most. Who wants to control 219km? Furious start #TDF2021July 9, 2021 See more

But in response to Impey's tweet, Philippe Gilbert pointed out that Tim Declerq from Deceuninck - Quick-Step would probably be more than happy to ride 219km on the front to keep a breakaway in check.