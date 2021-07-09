Tour de France stage 13 LIVE: Nîmes to Carcassonne

Good morning cycling fans, welcome to Cycling Weekly's live coverage of stage 13 of the Tour de France 2021.
The lumpy stage covers 219km from Nîmes to Carcassonne, with an expected battle between the breakaway and the sprinters.
Follow updates below:
This is how Daryl Impey sees stage 13 playing out.
The Israel Start-Up Nation rider isn't in this year's Tour, but as a stage winner and yellow jersey wearer he knows a thing or two about Tour stages.
Impey questions who would want to control the peloton for 219km, especially if another strong break goes up the road.
Another day for a breakaway! Yes green jersey points up for grabs, but stage win too and not many opportunities left for most. Who wants to control 219km? Furious start #TDF2021July 9, 2021
But in response to Impey's tweet, Philippe Gilbert pointed out that Tim Declerq from Deceuninck - Quick-Step would probably be more than happy to ride 219km on the front to keep a breakaway in check.
Our intrepid Tour de France reporter Jonny Long spent a wild night sleeping under the stars on the slopes of Mont Ventoux earlier this week.
Here's his account of the experience:
I spent the night and day up Mont Ventoux to witness Tour de France history
Hello out there!
Alex Ballinger, CW's online news editor here, kicking off the live blog for stage 13 of the Tour de France 2021.
After yesterday's unpredictable stage, we could see more of the same over a long and lump course for day 13.
Here's the profile for the day:
Today at the Tour de France: Another stage that could go either way, this time over 219km from Nîmes to Carcassonne. Will the sprint teams control the race, or will the breakaway escape again? #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/9kCT3mxYh9July 9, 2021
With one categorised climb early in the stage and plenty of uncategorised ramps, it will all depend on the wind and the motivation of teams.
The role of chasing the breakaway is likely to fall entirely to Deceuninck-Quick-Step, as by far the strongest sprint team in the race.
But as we saw yesterday, the number of teams now seeking breakaway stage wins means we're seeing a lot of strong riders trying to make it up the road, which is making it tougher for the likes of Mark Cavendish to get his sprint opportunities.
Let's see how it all plays out.