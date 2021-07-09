Simon Yates abandons Tour de France 2021

The Brit had been hoping to chase stage wins in the Pyrenees

Simon Yates at the Tour de France 2021
Simon Yates has abandoned the Tour de France 2021.

The British climber had been hoping to target stage wins in the Pyrenees in the coming stages, but he was caught up in a high-speed crash with around 60km left to race on stage 13.

Yates, winner of the 2018 Vuelta a España, was one of several riders who fell on a sweeping left-hand turn, as some fell into a steep ravine at the right-hand side of the road.

Team BikeExchange rider Yates was able to get back on the bike to try and rejoin the peloton, but was later forced to abandon the stage.

