Tour de France stage eight LIVE: Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand

There will be dozens of riders fancying their chances today, and one is Dan Martin. The Irishman is treating the Tour as a 10-day race, as opposed to the 21 it actually is, and he's confident of stage success. The Israel Start-Up Nation rider explains here

Who could win today? It all depends on the general classification battle. Stage seven's thrilling drama revealed in broad daylight that no team is prepared to assist UAE-Team Emirates (except Movistar if Richard Carapaz attacks, of course) and you'd expect many of the GC men to try their fortune today. If a breakaway is permitted, or if a late attack by a rider not considered a threat to the yellow jersey is allowed to go, we could see Simon Yates winning his third stage in the race. The Briton, who finished third in May's Giro d'Italia, is targeting stage success now that the race is in elevated terrain. Read our story with the BikeExchange rider here

This is the profile of stage eight. It's the classic shark-teeth depiction in the latter stages on the race's first day in the Alps. (Image credit: ASO/Tour de France)

Will Van der Poel's highly enjoyable stint in yellow definitely come to an end today? Pundits, and even he given his recent comments, seem to think so, drawing on the assumption that his stocky build isn't conducive to long Alpine climbs, but the Dutchman's immense power - and the simple fact that he is a generational talent who appears capable of winning every time he starts a bike race - means it shouldn't be a foregone conclusion that he will be back racing in the standard colours of his Alpecin-Fenix team tomorrow.

Is Primož Roglič really out of the picture, 9:11 back from Mathieu van der Poel and almost six minutes from Tadej Pogačar? His team think so. Read our story here on what his team think about Roglič's chances

There are such big gaps on GC that it's almost incomprehensible that we haven't reached the mountains yet. As a reminder, Mathieu van der Poel leads the race by 30 seconds from Wout van Aert, with Tadej Pogačar in fifth, 3:43 down from the yellow. It is widely expected that Van der Poel will cede race leadership today, and the overall GC picture could be dramatically different by the end of the day. The closest outright GC rider to Pogačar after a valiant, gutsy effort yesterday is Vincenzo Nibali, 29 seconds adrift of the Slovenian. Then, Julian Alaphilippe sits 40 seconds down, with Rigoberto Urán 1:21 back, Richard Carapaz at 1:36 and Geraint Thomas at 1:46.

The first foray into the Alps presents an intriguing tactical challenge for the peloton. We witnessed in last year's Tour how Tadej Pogačar, the leader-in-waiting, is not afraid to attack before a summit and then build an advantage on a descent. The question, though, is not if the Slovenian will do that, but who of his GC rivals will also be minded to try such a thing.

What is in store for the peloton and for the viewers today? A day of excitement. The first mountain stage of this year's race, it's a 150.8km route that tackles four classified mountains, the final three all category one ascents. There's no summit finish, but the last climb - the Col de la Colombière - tops out 14km from the finish line in Le Grand-Bornand