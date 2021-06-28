Tour de France stage three live: Lorient to Pontivy

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage from Tour de France 2021 stage three, from Lorient to Pontivy.
Follow our live updates from day three here:
Hello cycling world!
Alex Ballinger here starting the day with Cycling Weekly's live coverage of stage three of the Tour de France.
Absolutely breathless opening two days so far, let's hope the excitement continues.
Today is a fairly long stage at 182km, and could be flat enough for the sprinters to take their first opportunity of the race.
But they're going to have to fight for it, as we have plenty of uncategorised ramps on the way from Lorient to Pontivy, as well as two category four climbs at 90 and 148km into the stage.
Could Mark Cavendish be in with a shot today?
#TDF2021 - Stage 3
Lorient to Pontivy
182 Km
Weather: 18°C, moderate rain
Here's a quick reminder of how much yesterday's win meant to Mathieu van der Poel.
Exhaustion, elation and congratulations from Michal Kwiatkowski .... watch Mathieu van der Poel celebrate his Tour de France Stage 2 win
The Dutchman went into the yellow jersey, achieving what his late grandfather Raymond Poulidor had only ever dreamed of.
Sometimes the emotion behind the race is even better than the race itself.