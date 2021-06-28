Tour de France stage three live: Lorient to Pontivy

Refresh

Hello cycling world!

Alex Ballinger here starting the day with Cycling Weekly's live coverage of stage three of the Tour de France.

Absolutely breathless opening two days so far, let's hope the excitement continues.

Today is a fairly long stage at 182km, and could be flat enough for the sprinters to take their first opportunity of the race.

But they're going to have to fight for it, as we have plenty of uncategorised ramps on the way from Lorient to Pontivy, as well as two category four climbs at 90 and 148km into the stage.

Could Mark Cavendish be in with a shot today?