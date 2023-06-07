MADE Bike Show outgrows original venue; opens ticket sales
With 200+ bike builders and brands on display, the show has already outgrown its venue space — months before making its debut
MADE, the all-new handmade bike show set to debut in Portland, Oregon, this August, today announced that it has already outgrown its previous locale. With now more than 200 frame builders and brands flocking to the Pacific Northwest to display their craft, MADE has moved to the iconic Zidell Yards event space.
The 100,000 sq/ft event space borders the Willamette River and offers an industrial backdrop that, the organizers say, 'speaks to the builders and community MADE was created to serve.'
"We're honored and humbled by the outpouring of support, with over 200 builders and brands confirmed with more being added daily. The move to Zidell Yards is not only necessary but an absolutely ideal space to highlight the craftsmanship executed by the builder community," says Billy Sinkford, Vice President of ECHOS Communications and co-creator of the event.
Taking place August 24-27, 2023, MADE sold out its initial exhibitor space in just one week's time; the new space allows for even more vendors and more entertainment for consumers and the industry alike.
A celebration of the art of bicycle making, MADE will host frame builders from around the globe, including the U.S. and Canada, the U.K., Italy, Japan and Colombia. The four-day event will have two industry-only days, designed specifically around media opportunities, content creation and community building. These are followed by two consumer-facing days with the goal of helping the brands reach new audiences.
Sinkford says he's been blown away by the interest in the show, especially after American bike shows and trade events like Interbike and the North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) have really struggled in recent years with year-after-year cancellations and some calling its quits all-together citing lack of exhibitor and industry support.
There appears to be a real demand for custom, handmade bikes, after all — at least from the industry side. Consumer ticket sales are open as of today, and we'll just have to wait and see what the appetite is among bike enthusiasts.
"There's certainly an appetite for builders to show off their craft, but [selling out] is simply benchmark number one. Now the work really begins," Sinkford told Cycling Weekly in February. "We'll have thousands of people coming [to Portland] and we've got a show to put on!"
The MADE media and industry-only days will take place August 24 and 25. The show will open to the public on August 26 and 27. $20 tickets are available here.
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
