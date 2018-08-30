Man arrested over e-bike hit-and-run as pedestrian remains in critical condition

The man contacted police on Wednesday evening

Police have arrested a man following a hit-and-run incident which has left a pedestrian fighting for her life.

The 56-year-old woman was hit by a man on an e-bike on Tuesday, in Dalston.

The rider was knocked off his bike, but then made off – abandoning the dark red Specialized in nearby Stoke Newington, north-east London.

Police have now arrested a 30-year-old man. The individual contacted the police at around 23:00 hours, on Wednesday.

Beforehand, the Metropolitan police had published an image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

The woman is in hospital, battling “life-threatening injuries”, her next-of-kin have been made aware.

Detective Constable Darren Case of the Metropolitan Police’s Serious Collisions Investigations Unit commented soon after the incident: “This is a shocking incident as it appears the cyclist involved did not stop to assist the victim or contact the emergency services, instead making off.”

“We need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time. Did you see the cyclist before, during or after the collision? Maybe you are in possession of dashcam footage or filmed the cyclist on your mobile phone as he made off, if you did it is vital that you make contact with us.”

Officers are still appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. Please contact the SCIU at Chadwell Heath on 020 8597 4874 or call 101 quoting CAD 5837/28 Aug.