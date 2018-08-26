Marianne Vos to end her road season and take on full cyclo-cross programme

Vos finishes her road season in the purple leader's jersey of the UCI Women's World Tour

Marianne Vos has called an end to her road season, and will now prepare to ride her first complete cyclo-cross season since she raced as a junior.

The Dutch rider will open her cyclo-cross attack at the World Cup event in Waterloo, on September 23.

The 31-year-old has had a strong road season, with glimmers of her previously dominant form appearing after years of injury and overtraining, the combination of which first reared its head in 2015.

Vos currently leads the UCI Women’s World Tour standings, having picked up a stage win at the Giro Rosa, a host of second places including at RideLondon Classique plus a win of the Vårgårda road race earlier this month.

GP de Plouay – where Vos took second behind Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) – will be her last road race of the season, aside from the Bavikhove criterium next week.

“I already took the decision to start my cyclo-cross season in September some time ago. I think it is good to do something different than previous years. People who know me also know that I love cyclo-cross,” Vos said.

“Ever since I turned pro, I have never completed a full cross-winter. The last time I have done that was in my junior years.”

Vos last won the cyclo-cross world championships in 2014, but before that she held the title consecutively from 2009.

She said: “The first important goal is the European championship in Rosmalen, early November, which means I need to get the necessary rhythm by having weekly crosses.

“In addition, I also need to qualify”, she said “I’ll take a short break after the European championship in order to get ready for the remainder of the season.”