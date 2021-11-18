Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse up to third after second day of Ghent Six Day 2021

The Ghent Six Day went into its second evening of racing last night with new leaders taking control of the event, while Mark Cavendish and partner Iljo Keisse moved up to third.

World and Olympic champions, Michael Mørkøv and Lasse Norman Hansen took the lead from day one leaders Roger Kluge and Jasper De Buyst, who dropped to fourth.

It was another day of high octane action on the boards of the Kuipke Velodrome in the Belgian city of Ghent, with Danish duo Mørkøv and Hansen taking the 500 metre time trial and a win for Mørkøv in one of the points races.

They also came out on top in the team elimination as well as a couple of second places along the way.

Defending champions, Kenny De Ketele and Robbe Ghys are now in second place, just 15 points behind the Danish leaders with four days to go.

Cavendish and Keisse were quietly consistent throughout, not taking a win this time like on the opening day, but some solid performances saw the British-Belgian duo move up a spot to third, albeit 34 points behind second and one lap behind both the leaders and second place.

Dylan Hicks and Euan Woodliffe along with Josh Tarling and Noah Hobbs are currently the British riders taking part in one of the support programmes as under 23 riders.

Hicks and Woodliffe are yet to score points, whereas Tarling and Hobbs are on 10 points in sixth, 24 points behind the Belgian leaders Noah Vandenbranden and Gianluca Pollefliet.

The women's action does not get underway until Friday, November 19 with some huge names of the sport set to take part including Lotte Kopecky and Amy Pieters.

Ghent Six Day 2021 standings after day two

1. Michael Mørkøv and Lasse Norman Hansen, 147 points

2. Kenny De Ketele and Robbe Ghys, 132 points

3. Iljo Keisse and Mark Cavendish, 98 points and 1 lap

4. Jasper De Buyst and Roger Kluge, 87 points and 1 lap

5. Jonas Rickaert and Silvan Dillier, 69 points and 1 lap

6. Otto Vergaerde and Jules Hesters, 66 points and 1 lap

7. Fabio Van Den Bossche and Vincent Hoppezak, 42 points and 4 laps

8. Yoeri Havik and Jan-Willem van Schip, 83 points and 6 laps

9. Morgan Kneisky and Matias Malmberg, 35 points and 8 laps

10. Gerben Thijssen and Michele Scartezzini, 25 points and 11 laps

11. Roy Pieters and Maikel Zijlaard, 5 points and 12 laps

12. Tuur Dens and Marc Hester, 51 points and 22 laps.