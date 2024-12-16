Mark Cavendish wins Lifetime Achievement award after BBC Sports Personality of the Year snub

Sir Mark Cavendish is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement from the BBC after he was left off the broadcaster's shortlist for Sports Personality of the Year 2024.

The 39-year-old called time on a career spanning two decades last month, retiring as the all-time stage win record holder at the Tour de France, and with the accolade of being the greatest sprinter to have ever lived.

After winning a record 35th stage in July, Cavendish was among the bookies’ favourites to win this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year, an award he previously won in 2011. He was left off the six-athlete shortlist, announced last week, but his career will still be celebrated during the ceremony on Tuesday.

“It's such an amazing feeling – what an honour,” Cavendish told the BBC. “I’d say legacy is important. Most people like to be remembered for something. It’s an honour if you are remembered for something.

“I dreamed of being like my heroes when I was young. That gave me inspiration to train, to compete, to travel and if you can be that name that inspired, then I think that’s an important legacy to leave.

“Throughout my career I’ve seen a growth of cycling in this country especially, and that’s people racing, that’s people commuting, that’s people just enjoying riding a bike. It’s kids out with families, just out on a Sunday. Whether I’ve been a little part of that, I don’t know, but definitely seeing it, and seeing it throughout my career, that’s been the proudest thing of my whole career for sure.”

One of the original members of British Cycling’s 2004 academy, Cavendish began his road career in 2005, and made his Tour de France debut in 2007. He went on to win a road world title, an Olympic silver medal, and multiple stages at both the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España, but it was the Tour that would define his career.

“I love this sport, I’ve always loved this sport, especially the Tour de France,” he said after his final race, the Singapore Criterium, which he won in a bunch sprint last month. “The Tour de France isn’t just a bike race, it’s the biggest annual sporting event in the world. It’s what children dream of, it’s what adults dream of, it’s what you pretend to do when you’re out training.”

Cavendish’s 35 Tour stage wins and two green jerseys make up 22% of his overall victory tally, which concluded on 165.

It is currently unknown what the sprinter will do in his sporting retirement. “I’m really looking forward to what the rest of my career holds, just not on the bike,” he said. He has previously said that he hopes to work in management in sport.

Founded in 1996, Cavendish is only the second cyclist to receive the BBC's Lifetime Achievement award, after Sir Chris Hoy in 2014.

The Manxman will be presented the award during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony on Tuesday evening.