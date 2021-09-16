Muc-Off release ‘world’s fastest race lube’
The British bike care brand developed their latest product with the help of Ineos Grenadiers and other WorldTour teams
Muc-Off has revealed its latest development - “the world’s fastest race lube.”
The new product from the British-based bike care brand, called Ludicrous AF, is a race-focussed lube that aims to reduce friction to make sure you get the most power out of your drivechain.
Developed through years of research, with help from UCI WorldTeams Ineos Grenadiers, EF Education-Nippo and Canyon-SRAM, Ludicrous AF is designed to thrive in both wet or dry conditions across a range of temperatures.
The formula is top secret, but Muc-Off says it stems from renewable ingredients and is biodegradable.
Alex Trimnell, CEO of Poole-based Muc-Off, said: “The challenge has been huge to create a Grand Tour winning lube that combines both speed and sustainability.
“I couldn’t be more stoked with the results; the world’s fastest race lube, which shows that being green can be fast. Developed with our pro teams at our in-house R&D facility and supported by independent testing means we have ticked the box of hardcore lab and real-world testing as part of our chain optimisation and lube development programs. I can’t wait for more riders to feel the speed – there’s simply nothing else out there like it!"
Ludicrous AF is available now for £49.99 for a 50ml bottle, via the Muc-Off global dealer network, select online retails and direct from Muc-Off.com
Carsten Jeppesen, the technical director at Ineos Grenadiers, said: “Since partnering with Muc-Off we have enjoyed seven very successful years together marked by wins on the road and an ever-growing range of innovative products. They share our ethos of continuous improvement, and this latest launch is a great example of this and working collaboratively. The partnership is an excellent case study, not only for how we operate as a team, but also for how they operate as a company.”
>>> Longtermers: CW tech editor Michelle Arthurs-Brennan's custom carbon build
The launch of Ludicrous AF also coincides with the launch of its new Performance Hub, a website that celebrates the researching being carried out in their UK lab.
Featuring development stories, to equipment and environmental factors, the hub details all the work Muc-Off puts into its cleaning and performance products.
