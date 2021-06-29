Mummified Primož Roglič still in the race after Tour de France crash

Primož Roglič may have bolstered the stock prices of France’s biggest first aid suppliers, as the mummified figure of the Slovenian returned to the Tour de France peloton on stage four.

The Jumbo-Visma star, who is among the favourites to win the yellow jersey, took a big hit when he crashed in the final 10km of stage three of this year’s Tour, losing over a minute to his rivals by the finish.

Against the odds, Roglič avoided any serious injuries and was able to start day four in Redon, albeit with the addition of a few layers of padding as he tries to plaster over the worst of his gashes and grazes.

The Slovenian uploaded an almost-nude shot of himself pre-stage, showing his newly mummified state, as he hopes for an easy day on the stage four sprint to try and nurse his wounds.

A post shared by Primoz Roglic (@primozroglic) A photo posted by on

Updating fans on his condition before the stage, Roglič said: “We’ll figure it out during the stage. It’s not the best but I always say as long as we’re here we’ll try to fight.”

He added: [the pain] is all over, but the most pain is my ass and my back. I crashed really hard, but hopefully I can pull through.

“I’m still grateful that I’m here and I’ll try to push through.”

After Roglič’s crash, his team appeared to point the finger at Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain-Victorious for causing the fall, but the Italian nation champion denied the accusation, saying that he and Roglič clashed handlebars as the latter tried to move through the bunch.

As stage four got underway, Roglič was filmed riding shoulder-to-shoulder with Colbrelli at the back of the bunch, as the pair appeared to clear the air after their minor spat.

>>> Steven Kruijswijk will continue Tour de France after finishing stage three with wounded hand

Following the crash-riddled course of stage three, stage four looks to be a much quieter day of racing, with riders reluctant to repeat the chaos of the first sprint opportunity.