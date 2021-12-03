New CW5000 kit for 2022 now available to order

While many of you will still be chasing your 2021 miles, we're already looking ahead to next year's 5,000 mile challenge and how we can make it bigger and better. The CW5000 kit proved a hit this year, so we've expanded the range for 2022 and are putting it on sale earlier in order to get it to you in time for the spring.

>>>>Sign up to the CW5000 and ride further than ever in 2022

Available to buy from Milltag you can now order a jersey, shorts, gilet and cap for your 2022 riding. But don't worry if you bought the 2021 kit, we've designed it so you can add to your wardrobe rather than having to replace it.

Once again, we're doing this on a pre-order basis, so only the items you buy will be made. Orders on the Milltag website will stay open until the end of January when the whole order will be placed with the factory. From that point it's roughly a six to eight week lead time on delivery, meaning you should receive your kit by early April.

The 2022 CW5000 jersey is made from recycled materials (Image credit: Future / Milltag)

The jersey has had a minor update, meaning the 2022 shorts and gilet will still match last year's if you don't want to replace it. Due to the way the factory works, the ordering of the shorts, gilet and caps are however subject to a minimum order.

If we don't reach that minimum order on an individual piece of kit we will sadly have to cancel them. We'll keep you updated throughout, so you know where you stand.

>>>>Order your 2022 CW5000 kit for delivery in April

CW5000 gilet in navy blue (Image credit: Future / Milltag)

Prices are:

CW5000 short sleeve Jersey - £55

CW5000 Bibshorts - £85

CW5000 Gilet - £70

CW5000 Caps - £12.50

New for 2022, CW5000 bib shorts (Image credit: Future / Milltag)

All the kit is available in the normal range of sizes and in both men's and women's versions. It's made from recycled material where possible and by running this on a pre-order basis it means there is no waste. We'll only make what you order.

Milltag are able to take international orders, so the kit can be ridden by CW5000 challengers all round the world!

(Image credit: Future / Milltag)

>>>>See who has completed the challenge in 2021

If you order any kit, don't forget to share images of you out riding in it once it arrives. The CW5000 private Facebook group is full of people doing just that, encouraging each other to take on the monthly challenges and reach 5,000 miles before the end of the year.