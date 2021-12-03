New CW5000 kit for 2022 now available to order
Sign up to our 5,000 mile riding challenge, join the community, order your kit, and get inspired to ride in 2022
While many of you will still be chasing your 2021 miles, we're already looking ahead to next year's 5,000 mile challenge and how we can make it bigger and better. The CW5000 kit proved a hit this year, so we've expanded the range for 2022 and are putting it on sale earlier in order to get it to you in time for the spring.
>>>>Sign up to the CW5000 and ride further than ever in 2022
Available to buy from Milltag you can now order a jersey, shorts, gilet and cap for your 2022 riding. But don't worry if you bought the 2021 kit, we've designed it so you can add to your wardrobe rather than having to replace it.
Once again, we're doing this on a pre-order basis, so only the items you buy will be made. Orders on the Milltag website will stay open until the end of January when the whole order will be placed with the factory. From that point it's roughly a six to eight week lead time on delivery, meaning you should receive your kit by early April.
The jersey has had a minor update, meaning the 2022 shorts and gilet will still match last year's if you don't want to replace it. Due to the way the factory works, the ordering of the shorts, gilet and caps are however subject to a minimum order.
If we don't reach that minimum order on an individual piece of kit we will sadly have to cancel them. We'll keep you updated throughout, so you know where you stand.
>>>>Order your 2022 CW5000 kit for delivery in April
Prices are:
CW5000 short sleeve Jersey - £55
CW5000 Bibshorts - £85
CW5000 Gilet - £70
CW5000 Caps - £12.50
All the kit is available in the normal range of sizes and in both men's and women's versions. It's made from recycled material where possible and by running this on a pre-order basis it means there is no waste. We'll only make what you order.
Milltag are able to take international orders, so the kit can be ridden by CW5000 challengers all round the world!
>>>>See who has completed the challenge in 2021
If you order any kit, don't forget to share images of you out riding in it once it arrives. The CW5000 private Facebook group is full of people doing just that, encouraging each other to take on the monthly challenges and reach 5,000 miles before the end of the year.
-
-
'Despite common opinion, I have nothing against women’s cycling': Patrick Lefevere invests in women's cycling in 2022
The outspoken Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss had previously said he was unsure about investing in the women's side of the sport
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Six tips to nail the Rapha Festive 500 on Strava
The Rapha Festive 500 returns to Strava in 2021, so here are our top six tips to complete the distance challenge
By Luke Friend •
-
CW5000 August 2021 challenges
How many things can you spot out on your rides this month?
By Cycling Weekly •
-
How high can you climb in a month? Your CW5000 July challenges
Another climbing challenge and a ride to the seaside. Two more challenges to motivate and help you toward the 5,000 mile target in 2021
By Simon Richardson •
-
Your CW5000 June challenges
Celebrating Cycling Weekly's 130 year anniversary with the biggest challenge of the year
By Simon Richardson •
-
'My first sportive didn't go to plan': Peter White's CW5000 May blog
'I also managed to knock 19 seconds off a personal best on a Strava segment'
By Cycling Weekly •
-
CW5000 February challenges
Two more challenges to help get you on your bike in February. Remember, by the end of this month, it'll basically be spring, so keep riding and stay safe.
By Simon Richardson •
-
CW5000 jerseys - No longer available
Order yours before February 15
By Simon Richardson •
-
Best routes from the CW5000 riders - Lanarkshire calling
We follow Dan Grime's 77.7m route north east out of Glasgow
By Simon Richardson •
-
How the CW5000 inspired riders through 2020
The challenge that kept you riding through a pandemic
By Simon Richardson •