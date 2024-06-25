New Trek Madone Gen 8 looks to have been leaked in YouTube video

The bike has already been on display at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Trek teases new race bike at Criterium du Dauphine 2024
Trek's new race machine as revealed at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dario Belingheri)
By
published

What appears to be the launch video of the brand new Trek Madone has been posted live on YouTube. Assuming the video is authentic, this is the bike that will be ridden in the Tour de France next month by the Lidl-Trek team.

At time of writing, the channel - WielerVerhaal - had just 186 subscribers and the 25 minute video had been viewed 1,600 times.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

