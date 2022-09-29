Newport to host 2023 British National Track Championships

Newport will play host to the 2023 British National Track Championships in January, the second year running the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales has been the setting for them.

The races for the red, white and blue bands will take place from Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 January in Wales.

Last year’s event was the first to take place outside of Manchester since 1994, the first since the National Cycling Centre was constructed, and saw the likes of Olympic silver medallist Jack Carlin, current world Hour Record holder Dan Bigham, and triple Commonwealth Games medallist Neah Evans take home national titles.

Welsh riders did particularly well in the 2022 event, and home fans will be hoping for a repeat of the success for Evans, and riders like Josh Tarling and Rhian Edmunds. The latter is from Newport, and is looking forward to race on a track she knows well; she won national titles in the sprint and team sprint last year.

“I'm really excited to race at Newport again in the National Track Championships," Edmunds said. "Being from Newport and winning two national jerseys on my home track was really special last year - there is nothing like a Welsh crowd to drive you home and I cannot wait to try and retain my titles this year, alongside my Team Wales teammates.”



Jonathan Day, British Cycling's head of sports and major events, said that the organisation was looking forward to heading back across the Severn Bridge for the champs.

“We’re looking forward to returning to Newport in January after such a successful championships earlier this year," he explained in a press release. "Once again, we’re incredibly thankful for the support of Newport Live, Newport City Council, and colleagues at Welsh Cycling in bringing the national championships to Wales for a second time, showcasing the best of British track racing.

“With next year’s UCI Cycling World Championships now just around the corner, fans will be able to see an incredibly high standard of competition, and as always it will be a great opportunity for the stars of tomorrow to make their mark.”

The 2023 track World Championships are part of the 'Super Worlds' being hosted by Glasgow in August, so British riders will be competing on home boards.

Further details on ticketing, the schedule, and how fans can watch the event from home will be confirmed by BC in due course.