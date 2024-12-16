No more solo riding, vows crash victim Eddy Merckx

The cycling icon was left stranded on railway tracks after a crash that broke his hip

Eddy Merckx applauds
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Crash victim Eddy Merckx said he is recovering well after his fall last week and should be back to riding again soon. But he won't be riding solo any more, he has decided.

“It’s going pretty well,” the Belgian legend told Belgium's VTM Nieuws. I’m going to keep [cycling], I’m determined about that. But not alone anymore, I’ve learned that lesson now. From now on, always in company.”

