Eddy Merckx hospitalised after bike crash

Legendary cyclist Eddy Merckx has broken his hip in a “stupid” cycling accident in Belgium, his wife has said.

The 79-year-old crashed his bike on Monday afternoon, falling in a town on the outskirts of the city of Mechelen. He was assisted at the scene by onlookers, who phoned for an ambulance for the five-time Tour de France champion.

Confirming the news to Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad, Merckx’s wife Claudine said it was a “stupid accident”.

“There were no other road users involved,” she said. “Eddy just skidded away. Luckily, he wasn’t alone, because Eddy felt a sharp pain. He knew right away what time it was, and that suspicion was also confirmed in the hospital: he broke his hip. Eddy now has to undergo surgery.”

Merckx’s surgery is organised to take place in the hospital in Herentals, where double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel was operated on last week. The 24-year-old was doored by van driver while out training, and fractured his rib, shoulder blade and hand.

Evenepoel also dislocated his collarbone and suffered contusions to his lungs.

Earlier this year, Merckx was admitted to hospital for emergency surgery on an intestinal obstruction. The former cyclist had experienced stomach pain during the night, and the decision was made to remove a section of his intestine. His recovery, at the time, was said to be “peaceful” by Het Laatste Nieuws.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 79-year-old Belgian is considered by many to be the greatest cyclist of all time. As well as his five Tour de France titles – the joint most of any rider – he won 34 stages of the French Grand Tour and three road world titles. He also won the Giro d’Italia five times, Paris-Roubaix three times and Milan-San Remo seven times.

Merckx retired in 1978, marking the end of a 13-year career.

In late 2019, then 74 years old, the Belgian suffered a head injury when he fell off his bike on a ride with his friends.

“If you’d seen what I went through, then you’d know that I was very lucky,” he told Sporza at the time. "If it wasn't for the coincidence that a nurse had been passing by, I think it might have been the end for me."

On that occasion, Merckx remained in hospital for five days.