Eddy Merckx hospitalised after bike crash

79-year-old cycling legend required to undergo surgery on broken hip

Eddy Merckx in Brussels
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Legendary cyclist Eddy Merckx has broken his hip in a “stupid” cycling accident in Belgium, his wife has said.

The 79-year-old crashed his bike on Monday afternoon, falling in a town on the outskirts of the city of Mechelen. He was assisted at the scene by onlookers, who phoned for an ambulance for the five-time Tour de France champion.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1