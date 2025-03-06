Patrick Lefevere taken to hospital after falling unwell

Former Soudal Quick-Step boss spent Wednesday night in University Hospital of Ghent in Belgium

Tom Thewlis
Former Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening after falling unwell.

According to a report in La Derniere Heure, the 70-year-old spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Ghent but remained conscious throughout, after he fell unwell at a Belgian restaurant. Het Nieuwsblad reported that Lefevere returned home on Thursday after possibly suffering from a drop in his blood pressure. The first report stated that he will undergo further tests to understand the exact nature of the health problem.

Tom Thewlis
