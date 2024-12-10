Patrick Lefevere to step down as Soudal Quick-Step boss

Controversial Belgian to be replaced by Jurgen Foré after over 20 years in charge

Patrick Lefevere
(Image credit: Getty)
Adam Becket
By
last updated
in News

Patrick Lefevere is to step down as Soudal Quick-Step's team boss, bringing to an end a successful, and yet sometimes controversial era at the Belgian squad.

The 69-year-old, a former professional cyclist, founded the squad which became Soudal Quick-Step in 2003, when it was Quickstep-Davitamon. It has been through many iterations, including Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Etixx-Quick Step and Deceuninck-Quick Step over the years. He will be replaced by Jurgen Foré, who joined the team early last year as COO, as of 1 January 2025.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1