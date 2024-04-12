Patrick Lefevere apologises for 'derogatory' remarks about women, avoids fine

'It was never my intention to offend' insists Soudal Quick-Step boss in contrite statement

Patrick Lefevere interviewed
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dario Belingheri)
By James Shrubsall
published

Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere has apologised for making derogatory remarks about women, after being threatened with a hefty fine by the UCI if he did not do so.

He was told by the UCI last month that unless he issued the apology for "public comments considered as disparaging towards women", he would pay a fine of 20,000 Swiss francs (£17,500 / $21,900).

