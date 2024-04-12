Patrick Lefevere apologises for 'derogatory' remarks about women, avoids fine

Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere has apologised for making derogatory remarks about women, after being threatened with a hefty fine by the UCI if he did not do so.

He was told by the UCI last month that unless he issued the apology for "public comments considered as disparaging towards women", he would pay a fine of 20,000 Swiss francs (£17,500 / $21,900).

The substantial statement on the team's website begins: “On Thursday, March 14, 2024, I was informed that the UCI Ethics Committee decided that two comments I made were contrary to the UCI Code of Ethics.

“The committee refers to these two comments: one in an article on July 3, 2021 in Het Nieuwsblad and one in a television interview on March 8, 2023 in the program De Afspraak.”

The latter featured Lefevere talking about what he described as the increased use of alcohol by women, suggesting not everyone can handle it well and they then suffer on the bike the following day.

He had appeared on the programme, reports Dutch outlet Wielerflits, to talk about the documentary series 'Patrick Lefevere: Godfather of the Race', but on what was International Women's Day, was also invited to give his opinion about inappropriate behavior and sexual violence against women.

The Het Nieuwsblad piece on the other hand, appeared to contain no suspect remarks, being almost entirely focused on Mark Cavendish's two Tour de France stage wins.

Lefevere's statement went on to say:



“I recognize that the statements referred to may be experienced as dubious. It was never my intention to offend anyone, so I apologise. I expressly apologise to the UCI, the UCI Ethics Committee and all persons involved or those who found this comment offensive.

“The way our team works is proof that it was never my intention to offend anyone: today we employ 74 riders and 106 full-time staff, both men and women, in a diverse and inclusive work environment that does not discriminate based on origin or gender. In this way we will continue our journey."

Lefevere, who is 69, is no stranger to controversy. His outspoken remarks in the Belgian media have often landed him in hot water – most recently when he criticised Soudal Quick-Step rider Julian Alaphilippe for a lack of results, saying there had been "too much partying" and saying he was "seriously under the influence" of his partner Marion Rousse.

It led to accusations of bullying, as well as Geraint Thomas suggesting he had "lost the plot" during an episode of the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club.

Lefevere gained few fans with his stance on starting a women's team, saying in 2021 that he was "not a welfare centre" when asked whether he would start a women's team. Quick Step does now sponsor the AG Insurance-Quick Step women's WorldTour team.