Peloton neutralises race at Tour de Luxembourg in protest over safety

The Tour de Luxembourg peloton took matters into their own hands on stage two, neutralising the race in protest over safety.

After setting out on the 160km stage from Remich to Hesperange, news began to emerge from the race that the riders had stopped because of concerns the number of cars on the route.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

The peloton decided to neutralise the middle section of the race until the finishing circuit in Hesperange.

Journalist Joe Geimer, from the Luxemburger Wort newspaper, said: “Yesterday there were a lot of discussions about the lack of security at the Tour de Luxembourg. Riders not happy at all.

“And now the bunch stopped after 18km, riders complaining. A change is wanted, too many cars on the parcours. Way too dangerous.”

Geimer added: “Agreement found. Racing will resume shortly. Riding 80km neutralised and then 42km (three laps) on the circuit around Hesperange at full speed.”

ProTeam Vini Zabú-KTM said: “The race has stopped. The riders have decided to neutralise the next 100km due to the lack of safety on the route.”

The 2.Pro race, normally held in June, has a more prominent spot on the calendar during 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking place over five stages, the race clashes with the Tour de France but comes just a week before the World Championships in Imola and two weeks before the start of the Giro d’Italia.

This year’s start list includes a number of star riders, including Mark Cavendish (Bahrain-McLaren), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and the Lotto-Soudal duo of John Degenkolb and Philippe Gilbert, who both started the Tour de France but were left the race early due to incident and injury.

The opening stage of the 2020 edition was won by Diego Ullisi (UAE Team Emirates), who won an uphill sprint to take the leader’s jersey.

Rider safety has been a hot topic in 2020 after a number of incidents and major crashes this season, including the horrific fall involving Fabio Jakobsen at the Tour of Poland.

>>> Egan Bernal abandons the Tour de France 2020

Jakobsen’s Deceuninck – Quick-Step team-mate Remco Evenepoel also suffered season-ending injuries after he collided with an unmarked low wall on a bridge at Il Lombardia, falling into the ravine below.