Egan Bernal abandons the Tour de France 2020

Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France 2020.

The defending champion fell out of contention for the overall classification after being dropped by his rivals on the Grand Colombier on stage 15.

After the rest day, the Ineos rider also found himself losing time on stage 16, dealing with both a recurring sore back as well as an issue with his knee.

“This is obviously not how I wanted my Tour de France to end, but I agree that it is the right decision for me in the circumstances,” the defending champion said. “I have the greatest respect for this race and I am already looking forward to coming back in the years ahead.”

Bernal will now focus on recovering from the Tour and reset his goals for the remainder of the season.

“We have taken this decision with Egan’s best interests at heart,” team boss Dave Brailsford said. “Egan is a true champion who loves to race, but he is also a young rider, with many Tours ahead of him and at this point, on balance, we feel it is wiser for him to stop racing.”

