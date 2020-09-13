Egan Bernal out of yellow jersey battle as Tadej Pogačar triumphs on stage 15 of Tour de France 2020

Egan Bernal is out of contention in the fight for the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, as Tadej Pogačar rode to triumph on stage 15.

A pivotal day of climbing from Lyon to the summit of Grand Colombier saw Jumbo-Visma continue to decimate the race, as Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) lost contact with the favourites on the final climb 13km from the finish.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

That set up a rapid race for the stage victory amongst the remaining general classification favourites, who were all still together with just 300 metres to the line.

But it was Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) who triumphed over Primož Roglič and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) in brutal three-man sprint for the line at the finish.

Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) holds onto the yellow jersey for another day.

Results

Tour de France 2020, stage 15: Lyon to Grand Colombier (174.5km)

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

General classification after stage 15

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) UAE Team Emirates.