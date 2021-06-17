Primož Roglič: 'I am not the favourite for the Tour de France'
The Slovenian says there are as many as 20 riders who can win the yellow jersey
Primož Roglič has attempted to downplay expectations, saying that people should not view him as the most likely rider to win the Tour de France.
The Slovenian star was in touching distance of triumphing at the 2020 edition until he was beaten to the yellow jersey in the final time trial to his compatriot Tadej Pogačar in dramatic scenes.
Roglič later won the Vuelta a España and this spring claimed the Tour of the Basque Country GC, and also won three stages at Paris-Nice.
>>> Tour de France 2021 contenders: favourites for the yellow jersey rated
But the 31-year-old has opted for a relatively race-free schedule in his build-up to the Tour, not racing since April’s Ardennes Classics and instead training, including at altitude camps in the Sierra Nevada.
His rival Pogačar returned to racing by winning last week’s Tour of Slovenia, and the narrative is written that this year’s race - that starts on June 26 - will be another battle between the pair.
The Jumbo-Visma man doesn’t subscribe to such opinion, however, citing the form of Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and other general classification riders as evidence that the race will be closer than many think.
“I wouldn’t even place myself, I don’t consider myself as the favourite,” he told RMC Sport in France.
“I am not the defending champion. I haven’t raced for a while so I will go there and see how it goes.
“And I always repeat now that it’s a new year, there are a lot of guys who are super-strong and are capable of winning.
“It’s not just a fight between me and Tadej. You have 20 other guys. We need to go there, do our best with our guys and see what it means with the result."
Asked about the disappointment in ceding yellow to Pogačar last September, Roglič was pragmatic.
“Last year’s result in the end… for sure, looking at what we had we all thought we could finish it off and win it, but on the other hand second was still a super-nice result.”
-
-
Yves Lampaert cycles home with panniers on his bike after winning Belgian time trial title
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step rider became national champion in the discipline for the second time
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
How do you maintain an e-bike?
Want to get the most out of your electric bike? Here’s our guide on how to keep e-bikes well maintained and perfectly functioning.
By Stefan Abram •
-
Mark Cavendish: 'I've packed a suitcase for the Tour de France'
The Deceuninck - Quick Step rider could be called upon to replace Sam Bennett who is an injury doubt
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Chris Froome 'can't wait' for Tour de France return after selection confirmed
The winner of seven Grand Tours will line-up as Israel Start-Up Nation's road captain
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Michael Woods to lead Israel Start-Up Nation at Tour de France, no word on Chris Froome yet
The team say their main focus for the race will be on supporting the Canadian
By Jonny Long •
-
'No plan B' if Sam Bennett can't ride Tour de France, says Patrick Lefevere, with Cavendish still needing to be convinced
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step team boss says Mark Cavendish told him he won't ride a Grand Tour on his current salary
By Jonny Long •
-
Is Chris Froome riding the 2021 Tour de France?
Froome has won four yellow jerseys but there are doubts if he will have the opportunity to win a fifth title
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Ineos 'confident' ahead of Tour de France after Carapaz seals team's fifth 2021 stage race win at Tour de Suisse
The British team head to France with a squad containing the winners of this year's Dauphiné, Tour de Suisse and Tour de Romandie
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mark Cavendish coy on Tour de France inclusion after Belgium Tour stage win
The Manx sprinter out-sprinted the world’s best to take his fifth win of the year in Beringen
By Owen Rogers •
-
Is this Ineos Grenadiers' team for the Tour de France 2021?
With not long to go until the start of the 2021 French Grand Tour, is this the British squad's line-up?
By Jonny Long •