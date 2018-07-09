CeramicSpeed Driven: no chain, no mechs for a super-efficient drivetrain

System works with a driveshaft and 21 of CeramicSpeed's super-efficient bearings

CeramicSpeed has worked with the Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of Colorado to develop its Driven drivetrain system, which works with a carbon fibre drive shaft rather than a chain.

According to Jason Smith, CeramicSpeed’s Chief Technology Officer, who heads the Driven Project: “Advancements in drivetrain technology have been evolutionary since the 1920s. Driven is truly revolutionary given its unique rolling element power transfer and unmatched efficiency. The Driven concept has the ability to change the way the cycling industry views drivetrain design and drivetrain efficiency.”

CeramicSpeed claims that it’s the world’s most efficient drivetrain, with 49% less friction than the best derailleur-based systems and 99% efficiency. It says that there are 21 CeramicSpeed bearings used to reduce friction in the Driven system.

They are arranged around the edge of the driveshaft at its two ends and mesh with teeth on the chainring and the cassette which are oriented transversely rather than in line with the chainset and cassette. CeramicSpeed says that its bearings have very low rolling friction along with high durability. Moving the 13-speed rear cog across the cassette allows Driven to change gear ratios.

CeramicSpeed says that there are eight points of sliding friction in a conventional drivetrain, where the chain links move relative to each other. The Driven system bypasses all of these.

Eurobike has chosen Driven for an award as one of the most innovative products on show this year.