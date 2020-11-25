Best Chain Reaction Cycles Black Friday deals: save £2,529/$2,999 on a De Rosa frame and £50 on a Garmin Edge 520 Plus

Chain Reaction Cycles is in week three of its Black Friday deals now, and the retailer has been adding new ones each Thursday.

To help you pick out the best, we’ve had a look through and have highlighted the ones that we think offer really excellent value – based on the knowledge and experience of our tech team.

De Rosa SK Pininfarina 2019 £3,599 £1,070 / $4,299 $1,300

Wow, 70 per cent off this superbike, designedwith Pininfarina – legendary creator of Ferraris and other petrol-powered objets de désir. But there’s only 58cm and 60cm sizes left, so if you’re tall and looking for a bargain, be quick! View Deal

SRAM Force eTap AXS 2x12sp Road Groupset £1400.00 £999.99

2×12 has just dipped under the watershed £1,000 mark. This groupset is fully wireless, so no need to mess around with labyrinthine internal cables, while the 12 speed cassette promises a wider range of gears with smaller jumps between them. View Deal

Garmin Edge 520 Plus £ 199.99 £149.99

Performance-pushing computer that’s stacked with advanced training tools, tracking VO2max and recovery status as well as Strava Live Segments – and features enhanced navigation. View Deal

Fizik R4B SPD-SL Road Shoes £189.99 £99.99 / $200.00 $114.00

Fizik shoes are some of the best you can get, combining comfort, stiffness, and breathability. This model features a Boa IP1 dial which allows you to loosen as well as tighten in 1mm increments, enabling you to get a spot-on fit. View Deal Rotor INpower Flow MAS power meter £810 £499.99 / $1,008.88 $570

Pro-level axle-based power meter that comes in 110 and 130BCD spiders and 172.5 or 175mm crank lengths, but stocks are low at the moment, so we suggest you order forthwith if you don’t want to miss out. View Deal

Vittoria Zaffiro Pro Road Bike Tyre £20.99 £9.99 / $32.99 $11.00

Kitting out your bike for winter doesn’t have to be a pain in the wallet. These grippy and durable tyres from Vittoria have been designed to offer puncture protection will retaining low rolling resistance. Always a sound choice, and now they’re better than half price! View Deal

4iiii Precision 105 R7000 Power Meter £299.00 £239.99 / $389.90 $273.45

This replacement left arm crank is one of the most cost-effective ways to start training with power. It broadcasts over ANT+ and Bluetooth, which makes connecting it to your devices far easier. The margin of error is within ±1%, so you can be confident you’re training in the right zones. View Deal

LifeLine Folding Bike Workstand £69.99 £39.99 / $103.99 $59.99

A must for any home mechanic. Adjustments, major or minor, are made so much easier if the bike is securely suspended at a workable height. With a large footprint courtesy of four feet, this design is far more stable than the two footed options out there. The telescopic tubes allow it to pack down to an impressively small size. View Deal

MET Trenta Road Helmet £220.00 £120.00

A helmet proven in the Tour de France, the Trenta promises to combine aerodynamics with breathability. The latter may not be something so necessary as we head into winter, but you’ll thank yourself for it come the summer! View Deal

Mobi V-15 Portable Bike Pressure Washer £99.99 £49.99 / $147.99 $69.99

Ideal if you don’t have easy access to an outside tap. With a 15-litre capacity, it’s good for cleaning a couple of bikes on a single tank. The pressure output is variable, so you can keep things at bearing friendly level and it can use mains electricity or a 12V vehicle power outlet, making it perfect for a trip to a cyclocross race. View Deal

Science In Sport GO Isotonic Energy Gel Mixed Pack 30x60m £45 £22.50 / $50.49 $25.25

Keeping carbohydrate levels topped up during training (and racing) is hugely important – and SIS gels are formulated to provide the energy you need as quickly as possible, alongside electrolytes lost in sweat. View Deal

Shimano Ultegra R8000 Carbon SPD-SL Road Pedals £149.99 £99.99

Pedals do wear out over time, and worn bearings can result in annoying noises as well as knee or ankle pain caused by movement. If you use Shimano cleats and pedals and are looking for a replacement, this is a handy deal. View Deal

Schwalbe Pro One Evo Tubeless Folding Tyre £64.99 £33.99 / $77.99 $39

The Pro One is a really popular tyre among Cycling Weekly’s tech team, it’s fast rolling but surprisingly resilient. Opt for this tubeless version and you could be enjoying low rolling resistance – without too much fear over flats – all year. View Deal

Orro Gold Road Bike (Tiagra – 2021) 2021 £1799.99 £999 / $2199.99 $1199.99

This is a carbon, disc brake frame from Sussex brand Orro. It’s designed to meet a range of needs, from club runs to commuting and first races. This model is built up with Shimano Tiagra alongside quality Deda finishing kit. View Deal Kask Valegro road helmet £179.99 £99.99

Used in the past by Team Sky at the Tour, this is a helmet that packs plenty of safety tech developed at MIT and patented by Kask, and of course is lightweight too. All sizes are available as we write. View Deal

That’s all for now – keep checking back as we update this page frequently!