The best Christmas gifts for cyclists

USEEME WRISTBANDS



Useeme wristbands empower cyclists with car-like indicator lights. Just raise an arm to indicate turning, sensors will recognise the hand signal and light up the wristband with flashing orange LEDs — a signal recognised by all drivers. USB rechargeable, rainproof, and fully automatic, this smart safety bracelet will protect your bike commuter friend or family member. Comes in two sizes, and costs £51.99 a pair with free UK shipping.

www.useeme.bike

LIVALL HELMET



The LIVALL BH51T Neo Smart Cycle Helmet has essential smart lights front and back, including brake warning lights and indicator lights. It’s ideal for any cyclist to keep them visible during the darker winter months. The helmet also includes a fall-detection alert, SOS system and anti-loss alarm. £99 www.livall.co.uk or www.amazon.co.uk

CYCLEMILES GIFTS



CycleMiles has over 3,000 Christmas cycling gifts, including bicycle mugs, bicycle pictures, bicycle jewellery, cycling books and lots more. This Bicycle Travel Mug and Bicycle Socks in a great presentation box is just one example — eco-friendly reusable travel mug for your morning cup of Joe and super soft and stretchy bicycle socks. One size 7-11. Christmas gifts for cyclists plus over 40 bicycle Christmas card designs and bicycle Christmas decorations.

www.cyclemiles.co.uk

MUC -OFF PRESSURE WATER BUNDLE



Give the gift of a clean bike this Christmas with the Muc-Off Pressure Washer Bundle! This bike-specific pressure washer cleans in double-quick time without damaging paint or stripping grease out of bearings. Snow Foam Lance, Dry Bag,

1L Bike Wash and 1L Concentrate included. Available for £119.99.

www.muc-off.com

FABRIC LUMARAY V2



Ditch the clutter and fully integrate your Garmin or Wahoo with this new wraparound light solution from Fabric. The all-new lightweight Lumaray V2 features simple installation, durable construction, USB charging and a 60-lumen LED strip for safe 270º visibility. Enjoy exceptional side visibility and simplicity with the new Lumaray V2. Price is £34.99. www.fabric.cc

ISLABIKES



The Luath is a lightweight road and cyclo-cross/gravel bike. Ride fast on the road, race muddy cyclo-cross, go touring or simply have the fastest bike on the school run. Lightweight frame and carbon forks for responsive handling disc brakes with easy reach levers for reliable braking in all conditions. Clearance for wide tyres — choose from road, cross or gravel options. Short-reach shallow drop bars for perfect control, 1x lightweight chainset with a wide-ratio cassette for all types of riding.

www.islabikes.co.uk

MADISON TURBO MEN’S JERSEY



A specific fast-wicking jersey for indoor riding meaning those hours spent climbing virtual mountains this Christmas can be done in comfort. Available in three colours: Acid Fade, Acid Bolts and Black. £54.99.

www.madison.cc

DHB BIB TIGHTS



Best-selling winter bibs from dhb make an ideal gift for any cyclist looking to put in the miles throughout the colder months. The Aeron Roubaix FLT Bib Tight is lined with a fleecy Roubaix fabric for added warmth and uses a chamois from Italian experts Elastic Interface for continued comfort when in the saddle all day. RRP £90.

www.wiggle.co.uk

VELOCHAMPION SUNGLASSES



The CYCLONE is a perfect combination of stylish design and excellent quality in contemporary sports eyewear. Developed for a frameless

field of vision, with anti-fogging system, sweat reduction bands and three additional lenses, all with 100% UV protection and adjustable arms to fit to most head sizes. RRP £79.95. Discount code CW-CYCLONE for 15% off.

Custom sunglasses collections also available.

www.velochampion.cc

INVANI KIT



Demand more from your kit! INVANI’s unique reversible designs give you more, with two colours from a single luxurious garment. The range is receiving top reviews and is great for your bank account, the environment and for travelling light! Available for men and women with a range of jerseys, base layers and warmers. Discount code ‘CWXMAS10%’ until December 20. www.invani.cc

VELOPAC RIDEPAC



Stand out from the cycling crowd at the coffee stop with your phone and valuables all organised, safe and protected in a RidePac. Prices start from £20 for the LITE series through to £32 for the stylish ‘Made in Britain’ Spencer Wilson Illustration premium editions. Choose MINI for older sub 5in devices or STANDARD for larger devices.

www.velopac.cc

HORNIT CLUG BIKE RACK



The award-winning Hornit CLUG is the world’s smallest bike rack. It works with the floor to store your bike vertically or horizontally. CLUG is now available in five sizes for tyres ranging from 23-81mm (1-3.2’’) and mounts in minutes using the screws and wall plugs provided. From £14.99 with free UK shipping. #CLUGanywhere

www.thehornit.com

4iiii INNOVATIONS UK



The 4iiii Fliiiight trainer sets a new benchmark in smart trainers with zero contact technology. A near silent ride is due to its integrated powerful magnets without any contact. Compact and portable, folding flat for easy storage/transport and 2+ hours of battery-powered operation means you can train anywhere, anytime.

Zero Contact Induction technology applies resistance for a realistic road feel with zero contact and no tyre wear. No trainer tyres, no wheel removal—your bike is always outdoor or race ready. RRP £479.99.

www.4iiiiuk.com

EYEPOD EYEWEAR



Treat yourself to the ultimate in cycling-specific prescription eyewear with a range of frames and inserts including polarising, yellow contrast, mirrored revo, aqua night vision and clear lenses. Includes cleaning cloth, sports band, hard and soft cases. To purchase call: 0844 456 20 20. Prescription lenses: SingleVision: £99; Bifocal: £129; Varifocal: £179.

www.sportsglasses.online

BLACK MOUNTAIN BIKE

Increasing the size range of its growing bikes, Black Mountain has added two new models, the 18in wheel KAPEL and the 20in wheel HUTTO (both from £449). Both bikes continue their growing frame technology and lightweight components allowing you to truly dial the fit for the child and allowing them to progress and love riding.

www.blackmountain.bike

