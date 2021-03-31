Cycling sunglasses Easter deals: big reductions on Oakley, 100%, Smith, POC and more

Summer is coming, the evenings are getting longer and we’re finally getting those extra hours of sunshine we’ve been missing, not to mention the extra miles.
So don’t miss out on some of the excellent deals on eyewear around at the moment, for both UK and US customers. We’ve searched the internet and found the best ones.
It’s not just about looking cool – good-quality lenses will protect your eyes from harmful UV rays as well as keeping out insects and sharp objects that can get flicked up.
If you’re an Oakley fan there are some great reductions on some of the most popular models including Radars, Jawbreakers and Sutros, while we’ve also tracked down some excellent deals on 100%, POC, Smith and Bolle.
The Cycling Weekly tech team has many years of experience and we know a decent pair of sunglasses when we see one – or rather look through them. We wouldn’t recommend anything we wouldn’t wear ourselves.
With each product is a ‘View Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Best cycling sunglasses deals UK
Oakley Jawbreaker Photochromic at ProBikeKit
£205 £134.99
This version, with the photochromic lens, is ideal all year round, with the lens adapting to varying light conditions while supplying 100 per cent UV protection.
100% Speedcraft Short HD Red Multilayer Mirror at Wiggle
£159.99 £95.99
The ‘Short’ version of the 100% Speedcraft is a more compact version. There’s Megol rubber at the nose pads and temple arms and 100% UV protection from the wraparound lens.
Oakley Radar EV Path at Wiggle
£160 £104.99
The EV has a slightly taller lens than the original Radar, providing more coverage. Get 34% off the white/red EV Path frames with Oakley’s acclaimed Prizm Road lens
100% S3 Hiper at ProBikeKit
£179.99 £140.99
When we reviewed these superb sunnies we said: “The larger 100% S3 lens offers almost limitless vision, superb protection and has a great fit – even for skinny faces.”
Smith Attack at Wiggle
£199.99 £139.99
The Smith Attack comes with two lenses: the spare is the Rose Flash lens for a high level of contrast on very sunny days. Both lenses have a hydroleophobic anti-fogging coating.
Best cycling sunglasses deals USA
Oakley Radar EV Path at Oakley
$226 $196
The EV version has a slightly taller lens than the original Radar, providing more coverage and extended range of view. There are 23 colours available at this price direct from Oakley.
Smith Attack MAG Max ChromaPop at Competitive Cyclist
$259 $116.55
Aerodynamically styled glasses for road riding and racing. These come with a spare ChromaPop lens for different light conditions, and 55% off!
Shimano S-Phyre R at Competitive Cyclist
$149.99 $119.99
The super lightweight, high-quality, rimless glasses are part of Shimano’s flagship S-Phyre range for good reason, and they come with two lenses.
Bolle Lightshifter at Chain Reaction Cycles
$132 $92.40
A large lens, semi rimless frame design and an adaptive lens in Bolle’s Phantom technology, these have you covered on the bike.
dhb Fractal Revo at Wiggle
$93.95 $56
By Wiggle’s own admission these glasses are better suited to more narrow faces yet they offer high protection against sun glare, allowing 8%-18% light transmission.