Cyber Monday best electric bike deals – big savings on BMC, Cannondale, Giant, Liv

With more and more people looking to leave the car at home or avoid rammed Tubes at rush hour, electric bikes have become massively popular in the last year – and there are some excellent deals to be had on them this extended Cyber Monday week.

The great thing about electric bikes, or e-bikes as they’re commonly known, is that there’s one for pretty much every type of cycling. A commute that was too sweaty to do in work clothes becomes a breeze; for new or returning riders – or even for cyclists who don’t go as fast up hills as they used to but still want to keep up on the club run – they’re ideal.

With the increase in their popularity also comes better technology, improved batteries, better integration of the motor and lower weight. Some e-bikes are barely distinguishable at a glance from their purely pedal-powered non-assisted counterparts.

The latest Cycle To Work scheme guidance has been modified so that you can choose an e-bike costing over £1,000, but it’s fair to say they’re still quite a bit more expensive than non-electric bikes – understandably.

So that’s why this Cyber Week is a perfect time to get yourself a deal on an e-bike, and we’ve searched the online retailers for the best ones – which you’ll find below.

With each bike is a ‘ View deal ’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best Cyber Monday electric bike deals: UK

BMC Alpenchallenge AMP City Two Hybrid electric bike from Pure Electric £3,299 £2,475

With its smooth-welded aluminium frame and Shimano STEPS E-610 motor, this flat-bar urban bike also has 10mm of travel and clearance for tyres up to 40c. It also has BMC’s unmistakable style. View Deal

Giant FastRoad E+ Pro 2 electric bike from Tredz £2,749 £2,299

Giant’s SyncDrive Pro motor supplies plenty of tuneability and the RideControl ONE user interface features navigation and fitness data you can control with the Giant E-bike app. View Deal

Bergamont E-Horizon Edition Gent Hybrid electric bike £2,879 £2,159

Considered an all-rounder, this bike comes with front suspension, the ability to mount an additional battery, modular carrier concept for variable luggage carrying, dropper post and is both child seat and trailer compatible. View Deal

Liv Thrive E+ EX Pro Electric Hybrid Bike from Pure Electric £2,899 £2,319 The Thrive E+ from women-specific brand Liv has all the features discerning e-bike riders expect, and comes with lights, a kickstand, and a rack. The SyncDrive Pro motor is powerful and smooth.

Specialized S-Works Turbo Creo SL Expert EVO electric bike from Rutland Cycles £7,498.99 £5,624.99

We reviewed the S-Works version of the Turbo Creo and absolutely loved it. The Expert Evo gets a carbon frameset, Shimano Ultegra hydraulic disc brakes, and fully integrated Specialized motor and battery. View Deal

Cube Agree Hybrid C:62 SL Disc 2019 Electric Road Bike from Evans Cycles £4,499 £2,900

The Agree Hybrid has full carbon frameset, 11-speed Shimano Ultegra gears and hydraulic disc brakes, a Fazua Evation battery and motor, and a competitively low weight for great handling. View Deal

Cannondale SuperSix Neo 2 2021 Electric Road Bike from Evans Cycles £5,000 £3,999

Borrowing the sleek aerodynamic carbon design of the regular Cannondale SuperSix, the electric version is powered by an ebikemotion rear hub motor and has Shimano Ultegra shifting. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday electric bike deals: USA

Orbea Gain M20I electric bike from Jenson USA $5,799 $3,699.99

The full-carbon frameset comes with a Shimano Di2 hydraulic disc-brake groupset, Mavic Aksium Elite wheels and FSA finishing kit. An Ebikemotion motor and battery will allow you to tackle the steepest of hills. View Deal

Cannondale Synapse Neo 1 electric bike $5,000 $3,799.73

Equipped with a Bosch Active Line Plus drive system, the Cannondale Synapse Neo 1 is an electric bike which allows you to ride further than you might unassisted, with a range of up to 150 miles. View Deal

