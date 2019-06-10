E-bike Cycle To Work scheme without the £1000 limit launched by UK government

The UK government has refreshed its Cycle To Work scheme guidance, with the option added to apply it to e-bike purchases. With few e-bikes available at below the old £1000 maximum, the new guidance lets employers’ schemes provide e-bikes and equipment worth over this value.

The Department for Transport says that the changes are being made to promote the increased use of e-bikes to help tackle congestion, speed up commutes and cut travel costs, as well as reduce air pollution in cities.

>>> Canyon bikes available on the Cycle To Work scheme with no upper price limit

Announcing the new Cycle To Work scheme guidance, Cycling Minister Michael Ellis said: “I want everyone to feel empowered to make cycling a part of their everyday lives, and our refreshed guidance provides many incentives to help people do this.”

Ellis also points out that the inclusion of e-bikes means that these benefits will be open to people with a wider range of cycling abilities and with a lower level of fitness.

>>> Is the Cycle To Work scheme still relevant in 2019?

Sharethrough (Mobile)

It’s also likely to be a boon to those who want to cycle to work and live in hillier cities like Bristol.

Figures show that over one million people have already used the existing Cycle To Work scheme, with 62% non-cyclists, novice cyclists or occasional riders before signing up. The government reckons that economic benefits of at least £72m have come from improved physical fitness and associated health benefits.

>>> Cycling is quicker than driving and cyclists are exposed to less pollution

Meanwhile, Evans Cycles has recently published a survey of 2000 commuters, which estimated that commuting by e-bike rather than car or public transport could save an average of almost £8000 over five years.