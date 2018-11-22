best black friday electric bike deals 2018

Looking for a bargain on a power boosting ride? Look no further

Electric bikes have continued to rise in popularity over the last year – and of course like most other popular cycling products, there are some fabulous deals within the Black Friday 2018 sale rails.

The beauty of electric bikes is that they allow those who may otherwise be put off cycling to be a part of the fun. Commutes that were once too long, or too sweat inducing, and hills that seemed insurmountable are suddenly achievable.

With growing popularity comes improved technology, and where once electric bikes were cumbersome and hard to store, they’re gradually becoming lighter, the power steadier and the batteries more reliable.

They’re still not cheap, though.

To help you out with that last one, we’ve rounded up a collection of excellent deals from the Black Friday sales.

With each bike is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Giant Road-E+2 Pro 2018 Electric Road Bike was £3,199, now £2,294.10 (with 10 per cent off added)

Tredz has reduced this model to £2,549.00, for this Black Friday it’s offering an extra 10 per cent off – which makes it £2,294.10.

The Road-E+2 Pro is an electric bike designed for someone who wants to feel speedy – with traditional drop bars and Schwalbe Durano 32c tyres.

The frame is aluminum, with a carbon fork. The motor itself is Giant’s SyncDrive Pro, paired with the Giant EnergyPak 500 lithium-ion battery. All the metrics you need are displayed on a provided Giant RideControl EVO display.

Shifting comes from Shimano 105, the disc brakes are Shimano’s RS505 Hydraulic Discs with 160mm rotors.

Buy now: Giant Road-E+2 Pro 2018 Electric Road Bike at Tredz for £2,294.10.

Raleigh Strada Elite electric bike was £2,250 now £1,499

An electric bike with 650 wheels, allowing for 42mm tyres which are high volume and so comfortable to roll on a range of terrains.

Power comes from the excellent Shimano Steps E6000 system, which delivers a boost of power to make pulling away from the lights a breeze.

The gears are integrated with the motor and controller, and you also get a Shimano computer which will display all the information you need to know.

A carbon fork tops off the aluminium frame, dropping the weight and making for a comfortable ride.

Buy now: Raleigh Strada Elite Electric Blue electric bike at Halfords or £1,499

Scott E-Sub Cross 20 2018 Men’s and Women’s Electric Hybrid Bike Grey was £1948,99, now £1298.99

The Scott E-Sub Cross 20 features 47c Schwalbe Smart Sam tyres, designed to allow the rider to do a little casual off-roading whilst still feeling good on the tarmac.

The alloy frame is fitted with a Suntour fork, Shimano Hydraulic discs and Acera 9-speed groupset. The Bosch Motor can provide 250 watts of power, and is powered by a 400Wh battery.

The built weight is 24.10kg, and this one can be bought as a women’s or men’s model, with components to suit.

Buy now: Scott E-Sub Cross 20 2018 Electric Hybrid Bike at Rutland Cycles for £1298.99

Giant Ease-E Plus 2 2018 Comfort Step-Thru Electric Hybrid was £1298.99, now £799.99

Rutland has quite a few electric bike deals on its ex-hire models – including 38 per cent off this ‘Ease-E Plus’.

A more budget friendly model, now it’s even more so thanks to the hefty discount.

The step thru frame is ALUXX grade aluminium, and the 300Wh battery is mounted on the rear rack.

The drivetrain is an 8-speed Shimano set up, and there’s integrated front and rear lights plus mudguards and a kickstand.

Buy now: Ex-Hire Giant Ease-E Plus 2 2018 Comfort Step-Thru Electric Hybrid at Rutland Cycles for £799.99

More electric bike deals at Rutland Cycles

Whilst many of the core retailers haven’t reduced many e-bikes, Rutland has gone big in this area. We can’t list every bike they’ve got on sale, but at time of writing discounts were as high as 40 per cent – check out all the deals here.

Carrera Crossfire Electric Hybrid Bike was £1000 now £750

Another more budget friendly option.

Available in a “men’s” frame and a “women’s” step through, you can buy this bike for the same price regardless of the style you’d prefer – the latter being easier to hop on and off, particularly when wearing a skirt.

The 417Wh battery will provide up to 60 miles of assistance, and you can cycle between Climb, Tour or Eco mode. The gearing is Shimano 8-speed with a Suntour 75mm travel fork at the front for added comfort.

The disc brakes are Tektro hydraulics for quick stopping when you need it.

Buy now: Carrera Crossfire Electric Hybrid Bike at Halfords for £750

We’ll keep adding more deals, so come back later if you’ve not seen exactly what you’re looking for…