The Rapha Summer Sale has been running over August, with discounts across the majority of the iconic British cycling brand's range. With up to 50% off, there is something for everyone, including its best cycling jerseys, cycling shoes, accessories and much more.

As a long-time cycling product tester and cyclist, having the best-performing kit is an almost never-ending obsession of mine, and of course, I'm a big fan of Rapha. I've owned many of the brand's pieces over the years, and my favourite item has to be the Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket, which is a brilliantly waterproof, breathable and like all Rapha kit I've tested, perfectly fitting.

Last chance to bag a huge 50% off in the Rapha Summer Sale – ends midnight.

I had one last search around the Rapha Summer Sale, and below I've picked out the stand-out remaining items. Now entering its final 24 hours, these Rapha deals will soon be gone, so what are you waiting for? Grab them quickly before they're gone.

Shop the final 24hrs of the Rapha Summer Sale

Save £150 Rapha Gore-Tex Rain Jacket: was £300 now £150 at Rapha UK The updated version of my all-time favourite cycling jacket is now free from nasty PFAS chemicals. I love the original Rapha Gore-Tex Rain jacket, and this next-generation rain protection delivers the same fully waterproof, breathable, windproof performance. It will provide you with what Rapha claims is best-in-class waterproof protection. Constructed from lightweight Black Diamond-certified Gore-Tex fabric with an ePE membrane, which eliminates the use of PFAS. It's also created with a non-fluorine DWR water repellency treatment. Easily packable when not in use. It's available in two colour choices and sizes XS to XXL, but the reduction is best in the classy Blue colour. Check out our Best Waterproof Cycling Jackets Guide.

Save £28 Rapha Logo Sweatshirt: was £80 now £52 at Rapha UK I love nothing better than mooching around in my Rapha sweatshirt, and there's nothing better than a mutual nod of recognition from another cyclist in a non-cycling environment. This off-bike offering from Rapha is comfortable, soft on the skin and has lasted forever. The Rapha Trail Hoodie also has a monster discount if you prefer a hooded version.

Save £50 Rapha Brevet Element Gilet: was £100 now £50 at Rapha UK With winter rides on the horizon, a gilet is your best friend and another versatile addition to any cyclist's wardrobe. Perfect for early morning starts or for popping on during your ride if things get chilly. The Rapha Brevet Element gilet features lightweight, windproof fabrics designed to protect your core from the cold. It's also packable with a compact design, meaning you can stash it in a pocket or bag easily. It comes in four colours and sizes XS to XXL. Read our Rapha Gilet Review.

Save £100 Rapha Classic Shoes: was £200 now £100 at Rapha UK The Rapha Classic cycling shoes are designed to deliver comfort and performance, making them a great choice as one of the best cycling shoes. Featuring a double-wall lacing system, it disperses forces more evenly to eliminate pinch points, and the spacious toe box, sculpted heel, and low-cut upper provide additional comfort. The full-length carbon footplate means they deliver plenty of power transfer when you need to lay down the watts. Available in four colours and a range of sizes, with the reduction varying depending on the colour chosen. Read our Rapha Classic Shoes Review.

The Rapha Summer Sale now has less than 24 hours to run, but there are still plenty of bargains to be grabbed before it ends. The chosen deals are from the UK site, but Rapha US is also carrying discounts, and is worth checking out if you're US-based. If you miss out below, you'll also find Rapha deals from other retailers, which show the best prices in your territory.