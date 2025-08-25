Don't miss out! It's your last chance to save up to 50% in the Rapha Summer Sale – but you'll have to act fast, as it ends at midnight
The best cycling clothing from the Rapha range has incredible discounts, but with less than 24 hours to go, you'll have to move quickly to grab a bargain
The Rapha Summer Sale has been running over August, with discounts across the majority of the iconic British cycling brand's range. With up to 50% off, there is something for everyone, including its best cycling jerseys, cycling shoes, accessories and much more.
As a long-time cycling product tester and cyclist, having the best-performing kit is an almost never-ending obsession of mine, and of course, I'm a big fan of Rapha. I've owned many of the brand's pieces over the years, and my favourite item has to be the Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket, which is a brilliantly waterproof, breathable and like all Rapha kit I've tested, perfectly fitting.
Last chance to bag a huge 50% off in the Rapha Summer Sale – ends midnight.
I had one last search around the Rapha Summer Sale, and below I've picked out the stand-out remaining items. Now entering its final 24 hours, these Rapha deals will soon be gone, so what are you waiting for? Grab them quickly before they're gone.
Shop the final 24hrs of the Rapha Summer Sale
The Rapha Pro Team Laced cycling shoes are designed to deliver comfort and performance, making them a great choice as one of the best cycling shoes. If you like the retro vibe of a laced cycling shoe, that's matched with modern footwear technology, then the Pro Team shoe is worth a look. Featuring a 3D woven Powerweave upper, the Pro Team also has an ultra-light, full-length carbon sole for ultimate power transfer. Only available in either Black or the really nice Green colourway, and the majority of sizes.
Read our Rapha Pro Team Lace Up Shoes Review.
The updated version of my all-time favourite cycling jacket is now free from nasty PFAS chemicals. I love the original Rapha Gore-Tex Rain jacket, and this next-generation rain protection delivers the same fully waterproof, breathable, windproof performance. It will provide you with what Rapha claims is best-in-class waterproof protection. Constructed from lightweight Black Diamond-certified Gore-Tex fabric with an ePE membrane, which eliminates the use of PFAS. It's also created with a non-fluorine DWR water repellency treatment. Easily packable when not in use. It's available in two colour choices and sizes XS to XXL, but the reduction is best in the classy Blue colour.
Check out our Best Waterproof Cycling Jackets Guide.
I love nothing better than mooching around in my Rapha sweatshirt, and there's nothing better than a mutual nod of recognition from another cyclist in a non-cycling environment. This off-bike offering from Rapha is comfortable, soft on the skin and has lasted forever. The Rapha Trail Hoodie also has a monster discount if you prefer a hooded version.
It's safe to say the summer riding is drawing to an end, and for autumnal and winter riding, Rapha's Core Thermal is a great choice as one of the best long-sleeve jerseys. It's a versatile all-rounder, perfect for chillier mornings, but also suitable as an all-day option on those cooler days. The recycled fabric also offers excellent breathability and moisture management. The Core Thermal Long Sleeve comes in XS to XXL sizes, and seven colours, with the Mushroom colour carrying the biggest reduction.
Read our Rapha Core Long Sleeve Jersey Review.
The Rapha Brevet jersey has been around forever and is one of the best short-sleeved cycling jerseys, a Rapha classic. It's perfect for all-day rides, delivering comfort, and with a five-pocket construction, there is plenty of storage for essentials. Made with Rapha’s proprietary merino fabric, it has all the temperature-regulating and anti-bacterial properties of merino wool with the durability of recycled polyester. There are plenty of colours to choose from and sizes from XS to XXL.
Read our Rapha Brevet Jersey Review.
The Rapha Cargo bibs are, without doubt, one of the best cargo bib shorts we've ever tested. They scored highly for comfort, fit and the well-thought-out features. Highlights include the lightweight and water-resistant design, as well as easy-access leg pockets that allow you to carry plenty of ride fuel and tools. It comes in three colours and is sized from XS to XXL.
Read our Rapha Cargo Bib Shorts Review.
With winter rides on the horizon, a gilet is your best friend and another versatile addition to any cyclist's wardrobe. Perfect for early morning starts or for popping on during your ride if things get chilly. The Rapha Brevet Element gilet features lightweight, windproof fabrics designed to protect your core from the cold. It's also packable with a compact design, meaning you can stash it in a pocket or bag easily. It comes in four colours and sizes XS to XXL.
Read our Rapha Gilet Review.
The Rapha Classic cycling shoes are designed to deliver comfort and performance, making them a great choice as one of the best cycling shoes. Featuring a double-wall lacing system, it disperses forces more evenly to eliminate pinch points, and the spacious toe box, sculpted heel, and low-cut upper provide additional comfort. The full-length carbon footplate means they deliver plenty of power transfer when you need to lay down the watts. Available in four colours and a range of sizes, with the reduction varying depending on the colour chosen.
Read our Rapha Classic Shoes Review.
The Rapha Summer Sale now has less than 24 hours to run, but there are still plenty of bargains to be grabbed before it ends. The chosen deals are from the UK site, but Rapha US is also carrying discounts, and is worth checking out if you're US-based. If you miss out below, you'll also find Rapha deals from other retailers, which show the best prices in your territory.
