Best electric bike deals: Black Friday sparks big savings

Electric bikes have become a firm favourite for many riders – and like most cycling related products, there are some excellent money saving deals to be had on a variety of bikes, particular over the Black Friday (extended!) weekend.

The beauty of the best electric bikes is that they now come in many different guises and allow those who may otherwise have been excluded or put off cycling to now be part of the fun. Commutes that were once too long, or too sweat inducing, hills that seemed insurmountable are suddenly achievable and suddenly you can keep up on the club run.

>>> We need to stop being snobby about e-bikes

The surge in e-bike popularity also comes with improved technology, and electric bikes are becoming lighter, with steadier power and more reliable batteries.

They’re still not cheap though, although the UK government has updated its Cycle To Work scheme guidance to let you choose an e-bike costing over £1000 for your commute, making an e-bike a tax efficient purchase.

To help you grab a good deal, we’ve scoured the online retailers and hand picked the best discounts out there at the moment.

With each bike is a ‘ View deal ’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best electric bike deals: UK

BMC Alpenchallenge AMP City Two Hybrid electric bike £3,299 £2,475

The urban bike comes inbuilt 10mm of travel for comfort and traction and will take tyres up to 40c for all types of terrain. Featuring Shimano hydraulic disc brakes and STEPS E-6100 motor, and teamed with a 418w battery there’s a lot to like especially with this price drop. View Deal

Giant FastRoad E+ Pro 2 electric bike £2,749 £2,199

A road-going hybrid bike with flat handlebars to promote a comfortable ride position for even the rustiest of riders. The tires provide plenty of squish and the ability to go lightly off-road. View Deal

Liv Thrive E+ EX Pro Electric Hybrid Bike £2,899 £2,319 Women’s bike brand Liv have developed the Thrive E+ to deliver all the benefits of an electric bike, with the bonus of being specifically for female riders. Thrive E+ EX Pro comes with lights, a kickstand, and a rack, making it perfect for commuting, trekking, and in-town riding.

Specialized S-Works Turbo Creo SL Expert EVO electric bike £7,498.99 £5,624.99

We loved the S-Works version of this incredibly light bike on test (see below). The carbon frameset is teamed with Shimano Ultegra hydraulic disc brakes, and fully integrated Specialized motor and battery for a beautiful finish for this adventure bike. View Deal

Cube Agree Hybrid C:62 SL Disc 2019 Electric Road Bike £4,499 £2,900

Perfect for bike riders looking for a more subtle electric boost to their riding. The full carbon frameset is matched with Shimano Ultegra drivetrain and hydraulic discs and Evation battery and motor. View Deal

Cannondale Supersix Neo 2 2021 Electric Road Bike £5,000 £3,999

Another subtle carbon frameset e-bike that’s teamed with the much respected Shimano Ultegra drivetrain and hydraulic discs. Powered by ebikemotion rear hub motor and ebikemotion 250w power system View Deal

Best electric bike deals: US

Orbea Gain M20I electric bike $5,799 $3,699.99

The full carbon frameset comes with Shimano Di2 Hydraulic disc, Mavic Aksium Elite wheels and FSA finishing kit. An Ebikemotion motor and battery should help you tackle even the steepest of hills. View Deal

Cannondale Synapse Neo 1 electric bike $5,000 $3,799.73

The Cannondale Synapse Neo 1 is an electric bike which allows you to ride further than you might unassisted, with a range of up to 150 miles/241 kilometers thanks to a Bosch Active Line Plus drive system. View Deal

More electric bike deals at Rutland Cycles and Leisure Lakes

Both Rutland Cycles and Leisure Lakes have gone big on electric bike discounts. We can’t list every bike they’ve got on sale and many are now available in limited size options – check out all Rutland deals here, Evans Cycles deals here and Leisure Lake deals here.

We’ll keep adding more deals, so come back later if you’ve not seen exactly what you’re looking for…