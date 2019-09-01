Sunday trading: Get a whopping 40% off Pinarello framesets

This week there are some amazing deals on Pinarello F8 frames at Wiggle, with the premium Italian framesets being discounted by 40%. On the Italian theme, we’ve also included a selection of deals on Castelli kit and a great offer on Oakley Sunglasses.

Pinarello Dogma frames at 40% off

The Pinarello Dogma F8 is one of the most famous bikes in the world, notably because it was the bike on which Bradley Wiggin’s won the 2012 Tour de France.

Wiggle currently has stock of a whole host of models, including the Dogma K8, the F8 Disc, and the F8 XLight frameset.

Pinarello Dogma F8 Frameset was £3,899, now £2339.99

Read more: Pinarello Dogma F8 review

The frame is made of a Toray T1100 1K carbon fibre and has been sculpted aerodynamically by Jaguar’s aerodynamics team, including the development of the Flatback frame tubing shape that is still in use on the more modern Dogmas of today.

See more: Pinarello Dogma F8 Frameset at Wiggle for £2339.99

Pinarello Dogma F8 XLight Frameset was £5999, now £3599

The Pinarello Dogma F8 XLight is a special edition F8 that’s even lighter. It was the preferred frameset of Team Sky in the high mount days at the Tour de France.

See more: Pinarelli Dogma F8 XLight Frameset at Wiggle for £3599

Castelli clothing from £50

Castelli Prologo VI short sleeve jersey was £85, now £50

The Castelli Prologo takes cues from professional racing, which means generous ventilation on the back to keep you cool. It also comes with three larger pockets to store your goods when riding.

Buy now: Castelli Prologo VI jersey at Evans Cycles for £50

Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib short was £150, now £105

The latest bib shorts from Castelli are also the most aerodynamic that the Italian brand has ever made thanks to the dimpled fabric on the legs. The new shorts use the excellent Progetto X2 Air seat pad for all day comfort.

Buy now: Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib short at Evans Cycles for £105

Castelli Nanoflex 2 padded bib tights were £110, now £66

Unfortunately, it won’t be summer forever, but the good news is that there are currently some great deals on winter kit. For example, these bib tights are made of the brand’s Nanoflex fabric that’s both water resistant and warm.

In our experience it’s best to size up in Castelli gear.

Buy now: Castelli Nanonflex 2 padded bib tights at Evans Cycles for £66

Oakley Jawbreaker Sunglasses were £175, now £114

Read more: Oakley Jawbreaker review

These stunning Oakley Jawbreakers are now discounted by a massive £60. They’re best for harsh lighting conditions, letting in just 13% of light and increasing contrast, making the road or trails you ride more visible.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker Sunglasses at ProBikeKit for £114

More great deals

Castelli Superleggera cycling jacket was £95 now from £50

Castelli women’s Tabula Rasa short sleeved jersey was £80 now from £40

Birzman Maha Push and Twist IV track pump was £49.99 now £24.99

Garmin Vector 2 power meter pedals were £1199.99 now £649.99

Knog Blinder Mob V rear light was £37.99 now £22.79

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 QR wheelset was £1599.98 now £900

Fizik Arione R3 Versus Evo Kium saddle was £144.99 now from £88.49

3T Discus C35 Pro Disc wheelset was £590 now £285

Shimano SPD-SL yellow cleats were £19.99 now £10

Sealskinz Lightweight Overshoes were £38 now £14.99

Zipp Service Course SL 20mm offset seatpost was £102 now £61

Sportful Fiandre Light Wind jacket was £150 now £59.99

Forza Cirrus Pro C30 wheelset was £1230 now £699

Morvelo Doughboy short sleeved jersey was £75 now £37.50

Endura Pro SL Biblong tights, medium pad were £159.99 now £99.99 / Or with a narrow pad for £98.99

Cateye Rapid X2 rear light was £39.99 now £23.99

Castelli Nelmezzo ROS long sleeved jersey was £180 now from £90

Fulcrum Racing Quattro Carbon wheelset with Conti tyres and tubes was £1099.99 now £799.99

Knog PWR Commuter 450 lumen front light was £49.99 now £29.99

Look out for more great deals coming up during next week and in next week’s Sunday Trading