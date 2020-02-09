Sunday trading: Big discounts on Campagnolo Bora wheels plus more

This week’s sunday trading features a whopping £600 deal on a super plush set of Campagnolo Bora One wheels in a 35mm depth. Then there’s a Scicon bag discount that’ll make travelling with your bike that bit cheaper before we round out with two excellent deals on Schwalbe tubeless tyres and a POC Octal helmet.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Campagnolo Bora One 35 clincher wheels were £1894, now from £1282

Campagnolo’s Bora wheels are some of the plushest that you can buy, and at 35mm these would make a great set of all round wheels. They use Campagnolo’s excellent AC3 brake track for good performance rain or shine and have ceramic bearings for excellent rolling speed.

Buy now: Campagnolo Bora One 35 clincher wheels at Evans Cycles for £1282

Scicon AeroComfort 2.0 bike bag was £589, now £219.99

The Scicon bag is great for those that don’t want to strip down their bike to travel as you can leave you bars in place. In fact, the only disassembly required is taking the wheels off and putting them in their seperate pouches.

The bag rolls on four wheels so it’s easy to cart around an airport.

Buy now: Scicon AeroComfort 2.0 TSA bike bag at Chain Reaction Cycles for £219.99

Schwalbe Pro One Evo Microskin tyre was £66.99, now £28.99

Read more: Schwalbe Pro One tubeless review

This is the tubeless version of the much loved Schwable One. It’s fast and grippy but better suited to summer riding when the roads are clear of debris.

The tyre is available in either a 23 or 25mm width.

Buy now: Schwalbe Pro One Evo Microskin tyre at Wiggle for £28.99

POC Octal Raceday helmet was £180, now from £99

The choice of the EF-Education First team, the Octal is one of the best looking road helmets on the market. It features expansive coverage around the sides and down the back of the head and has large slots with deep internal channels, pushing the air over the top of you head more effectively.

Buy now: POC Octal Raceday helmet at Tredz from £99

More great deals: