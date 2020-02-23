Sunday trading: Deep section carbon Mavic wheels for less than £1000

This Sunday we’ve find a set of carbon Mavic wheels for less than £1000, bringing down a set of deep section aero hoops to a bargain price. On top of that there are also deals on a Castelli spring jersey, top end Continental tyres and a set of iconic Oakley Jawbreakers.

Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon UST Tubeless Disc Brake wheels were £1190, now £952

These 45mm carbon rims are designed to optimise aero performance around 25mm tyres. They use a 3K carbon rim with elliptical spokes to better help them cut through the air.

They’re tubeless ready, and have an internal rim width of 19mm to better help seat tyres and they’ll even ship with a set of Mavic tyres, too.

Castelli Gabba 3 jersey was £160, now £96



Using Gore’s Windstopper X-Lite Plus fabric for wind protection and a water repellent finish, the Castelli Gabba offers a great way to update your wardrobe with spring just around the corner. It features a full length zipper and three rear pockets as well as an extended storm flap for protection from road spray.

Continental GP5000 clincher road tyre was £59.95, now £36.50

Read more: Continental GP5000 clincher road tyre

A 330 tpi carcass makes these clincher tyres supple and fast. They use Continental’s Black Chili compound that has proven itself on the previous GP4000 models as well as a Vectran Breaker, Continental’s puncture protection.

Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses were £175, now 114.99

Read more: Oakley Jawbreaker review

With their full frames and expansive lens the Oakley Jawbreaker’s offer great protection from the elements. These particular models come with a Prizm lens that will enhance contrast and are designed for bright conditions.

