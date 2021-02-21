Sunday trading: Elite turbo trainers, Fulcrum carbon wheels, Endura Primaloft gilets and much more!

We’ve searched the virtual aisles, picking out the best deals we could find from retailers in both the UK and the USA.

Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer

With winter in the northern hemisphere and continuing lockdowns across the globe, a discounted turbo remains a rare sight.

Particularly on ones with such good specs. Capable of simulating hills up to 14% and measuring power accurate to ±2 per cent, the Direto is perfect for getting setup on virtual training platforms such as Zwift.

USA: View deal at Wiggle | $899.99 $699.99

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £769.99 £599.99 View Deal

Fulcrum Wind 40 C19 Disc Brake Carbon 2-Way Fit Wheelset

At 40mm deep, these carbon rims balance weight and aerodynamic performance, offering a spritely ride on both hills and the flat.

With an internal rim width of 19mm and an external width of 27mm, it presents a good match for modern wider tyres. Should want to, even 50mm rubber is rated for this wheelset! It’s available with a choice of Campagnolo, Shimano, or XDR freehubs.

USA: View deal at ProBikeKit | $1,533.49 $950.99

UK: View deal at ProBikeKit | £1,099.99 £783.99 View Deal Lauf Grit SL Fork

If you’re looking to boost the off-road capabilities of your gravel bike, 30mm of leaf-sprung suspension from Icelandic brand Lauf could be the answer.

Built from fibre glass and carbon, there are no moving parts and it never needs servicing – retaining the simplicity of a gravel bike over a mountain bike.

The steerer tube is a tapered 1 1/8–1 1/2″ item and the thru axle is 100x15mm, so best double check it’s compatible with your equipment.

USA: View deal at Wiggle | $1,097.99 $890.00

UK: View item at Wiggle | £900.00 View Deal Endura Pro SL Primaloft Gilet

Insulated gilets are some of the most versatile pieces of clothing out there. The warm baffles trap in the heat, keeping you disproportionately warm for its weight.

But should the temperature or intensity start to rise, it can be packed down into a jersey pocket, keeping you at your optimal temperature.

UK: View deal at CycleStore | £114.99 £68.99

View Deal

High5 Energy Drink Powder

With flavours including Berry, Citrus, Orange and Tropical, there’s a choice to suit everyone’s preferences.

Each serving contains 44g of carbohydrates, as well as a healthy dose of electrolytes, perfect for keeping you fuelled on longer rides.

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £29.99 £19.99

USA: View deal at Wiggle | $39.86 $23.99 View Deal

Continental GP 5000 clincher tyres twin pack

Balancing speed and puncture resistance, Continental’s flagship tyre is fast rolling but without that anxiety-inducing fragility.

Grip through the corners is excellent in both the wet and the dry, making it a great choice for fast paced riding.

UK: View deal at ProBikeKit | £119.98 £69.00

USA: View deal at ProBikeKit | $163.49 $79.00 View Deal

