Sunday Trading: Schwalbe One and Vittoria Corsa tyres plus plenty more

US deals

Schwalbe One clincher tire – was $76 now $25.39 at Backcountry

These tires from Schwalbe are excellent all rounders – offering a supple casing for a fast, comfortable ride whilst still providing a good degree of puncture protection. We awarded the ‘Pro’ version a 9/10 on review. The deal is on the 23mm version of the rubber – so if you’re a fan of running your tires on the narrower end then there’s a massive deal to be enjoyed here. View Deal REI Co-op Junction Cycling Rain Jacket – was £99.95 now $49.63 in men’s and women’s fit at REI

This is a fully seam-sealed, waterproof jacket that retains breathability – and it’s made from recycled fabric! The nylon ripstop shell is designed to be durable, too. It comes with reflective details, tapered sleeves and will pack away easily when out of use. View Deal

Selle SMP Bar Tape Grip – was $49 now $17.49 at Backcountry

Everyone loves new bar tape day – and now you can enjoy it at a bargain price! The tape is available at this price in both white and black. It is a 2.8mm thick tape and comes with a micro-perforated pattern to provide grip as well as breathability. View Deal AcePac Bar Roll Handlebar Bag – was $89.95 now $44.97 at Competitive Cyclist

There was a time earlier this year when you couldn’t even get hold of a bar bag, such was their popularity as riders looked for ways to carry all the kit they’d need for a lockdown activity, avoiding the need to stop off en route. So this deal surprised us. It has a 16L capacity and is constructed from Cordura Ecomade Ripstop, made from recycled PET bottles. View Deal

Smith Attack MAG ChromaPop Sunglasses (Citron/Black colour) – was $249 now $99.60 at Backcountry

Get ready for the summer sun with these shades! Smith has used a ChromaPop lens to provide better definition, all glasses are impact resistant and come with a Hydroleophobic finish to prevent against sweat and oil. Each pair comes with two sets of interchangeable lenses. View Deal

UK deals

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch was £129.99 now £99.99 at Chain Reaction Cycles

If all the rain, snow and ice has tempted you off the bike and had you out there doing a little running, then you’re not alone. If carrying your cycling computer is getting tiresome, then this deal on the Forerunner 35 GPS watch might interest you… View Deal Muddy Fox Mini Pump at Evans Cycles – was £32.99 now £8.99 at Evans Cycles

A mini pump is pretty much a must have (even if you carry Co2 – since they’re one-time usage means it’s kind of risky not to have a backup). This Muddy Fox model is built from CNCed alloy and will get you to 100psi. It’s Presta and Schrader compatible. View Deal Vittoria Corsa G2.0 Tubeless Ready Road Tyre – was £64.99 now £49.99 at ProBikeKit

One of the fastest rolling tyres out there, and now down to under £50. This tubeless ready tyre promises a supple and lightweight cotton carcass with a claimed weight of 290g in the 25mm size. View Deal

Gaerne Carbon Chrono+ SPD-SL Road Shoes 2020 – were £289.99 now £174 at Chain Reaction Cycles

Top quality carbon soled shoes, at 40% off. These come with an integrated anti-slip heel cup, “12/12” stiffness sole (that means stiff, though each shoe brand has its own scale), Boa IP1 dials for quick adjustments and plenty of breathability woven in. View Deal