Sunday trading: Schwalbe Pro One tires, POC Sunglasses, Prime carbon wheels, and much more!

What a weekend of racing – who’d have guessed that result from Strade Bianche? Well, now the dust has settled, we’ve picked out for you the best deals on cycling kit from across the web, including both USA and the UK retailers.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
These are the best deals we’ve found this weekend, but check out our comprehensive list of the best bike deals and offers on cycling kit for more.
Top 5 USA and UK deals
Schwlabe One Performance Microskin Tubeless Road Tire
These are the German brand’s flagship road tires, combining low rolling resistance with a durability and reliability that makes them as suited to weekend adventures as they are to the race course.
USA: View deal at ProBikeKit |
$71.99 $36.99
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£51.00 £29.99
POC Crave Sunglasses
Although perhaps better known for their helmets, POC backs this up with an extensive range of eyewear. With a fashionably large Carl Zeiss lens, they offer an uninterrupted expanded vision.
USA: View deal at Wiggle |
$252.00 $151.20
UK: View deal at Wiggle |
£210.00 £126.00
Garmin Vector Pedals
Rather than messing around with power cranks and bottom bracket compatibility, simply screwing in a set of power meter pedals has got to be the easiest way to start getting readings from your bike. These open the door to the training benefits of riding with power and getting rolling on Zwift.
Available both as a double-sided version for maximum accuracy or a more affordable single sided version, with the option to upgrade later.
Dual sided:
USA: View deal at ProBikeKit |
$1,113.99 $791.49
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£789.99 £644.99
Single sided:
USA: View deal at ProBikeKit |
$703.99 $509.49
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£499.00 £414.99
Prime BlackEdition 50 Carbon Wheelset
50mm deep, weighing a claimed 1,506g and with a wide 27.5mm external rim width, these wheels are made for fast and aggressive riding.
But it’s not just the wheels that impress, the easy availability of spares along with different axle and freehub kits makes them among the easiest wheelsets to live with.
Disc brake:
USA: View deal at Wiggle | $959.99 $814.99
UK: View deal at Wiggle |
£899.99 £764.99
Rim brake:
USA: View deal at Wiggle | $959.99 $814.99
UK: View deal at Wiggle |
£899.99 £764.99
Fizik Summer Socks
Supportive, lightweight, and with excellent wicking, these are socks to keep hot feet comfy. Coming in a stylish black, they should stay looking fresh for a good long while.
USA: View deal at ProBikeKit |
$21.49 $8.99
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£14.99 £6.99
That’s all for this week, come back next Sunday for more deals!