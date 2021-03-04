Best cycling helmets deals: Giro, Met, Kask, Smith, Oakley all with super savings

You don’t need us to tell you whether or not to wear a helmet – let’s park that one for now – but if you are a helmet wearer, you’ll have noticed that over the last few years road cycling lids have got much more comfortable, lighter, better-looking and safer.

The latest premium helmets are often wind tunnel tested: as one of your body’s leading edges there are crucial watts at stake, and an aero-optimised design can make a difference, especially in a sprint finish.

All helmets sold for the purpose of bike riding have to meet international safety standards, and with the introduction of MIPS technology we’re seeing even better protection for hardly any extra weight.

We’ve searched the online retailers for the best deals out there. If you’re in the UK and are in the market for a pro-level aero helmet, make sure you take a look at the Met Manta and the HJC Furion, which both have 50 per cent off their SRP at Wiggle.

In the USA there are some great deals on Oakley helmets, in particular the Oakley AR05 at REI, and don’t miss the innovative Lazer Bullet on sale at Backcountry.

We’ve tested a lot of cycling helmets between us at CW, and our testers know what represents a good deal. We wouldn’t hesitate to personally recommend any of the helmets below.

With each product is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best cycling helmet deals UK

POC Octal at Wiggle £180 £90

Wiggle has cut the price of the POC Octal by 50%, but there’s just size small (50-56cm) left in the innovative Swedish brand’s signature Zink Orange AVIP colour. If that’s your size, grab a bargain on this lightweight lid! View Deal Giro Cinder MIPS at ProBikeKit £129.99 £73.99

There’s just size small left in the Giro Cinder, one of the best looking helmets out there with a design that’s based on Giro’s premium Synthe. If you’re after a MIPs-equipped lid and this is your size, don’t delay! View Deal

Kask Valegro at Wiggle £169 £130.93

Used in anger by Ineos, the Kask Valegro is lightweight and very well vented, designed for racing in the high mountains in mid summer. Plenty of colours and sizes left, but the best deal is on the lime colour way. View Deal

Abus GameChanger at Tredz £179.99 £144

Abus developed the GameChanger helmet with Movistar WorldTour team. It’s aero-optimised for multiple head-tilt angles and with uses a large vent for cooling. This is a fast yet comfortable lid. View Deal HJC Furion at Wiggle £180 £90

As worn by the Israel Start Up Nation, the HJC Furion is wind tunnel tested and benefits from HJC’s experience in designing and manufacturing motorcycle helmets. And it’s really light at 190g. View Deal Met Manta at Wiggle £180 £90

Incredible deal on the legendary Met Manta aero lid, as worn by Mark Cavendish. Wiggle has four different colour ways with various sizes available – check it out if you want to get hold of one of the quickest road lids out there. View Deal Mavic Comete Ultimate at Wiggle £ 225 £112.50

Half price on Mavic’s most advanced road race helmet. As we write, there’s only size large left in the white/black colour way shown. If that’s your size, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on something a bit special. View Deal