Best cycling helmets deals: Giro, Met, Kask, Smith, Oakley all with super savings

You don’t need us to tell you whether or not to wear a helmet – let’s park that one for now – but if you are a helmet wearer, you’ll have noticed that over the last few years road cycling lids have got much more comfortable, lighter, better-looking and safer.
The latest premium helmets are often wind tunnel tested: as one of your body’s leading edges there are crucial watts at stake, and an aero-optimised design can make a difference, especially in a sprint finish.
All helmets sold for the purpose of bike riding have to meet international safety standards, and with the introduction of MIPS technology we’re seeing even better protection for hardly any extra weight.
We’ve searched the online retailers for the best deals out there. If you’re in the UK and are in the market for a pro-level aero helmet, make sure you take a look at the Met Manta and the HJC Furion, which both have 50 per cent off their SRP at Wiggle.
In the USA there are some great deals on Oakley helmets, in particular the Oakley AR05 at REI, and don’t miss the innovative Lazer Bullet on sale at Backcountry.
We’ve tested a lot of cycling helmets between us at CW, and our testers know what represents a good deal. We wouldn’t hesitate to personally recommend any of the helmets below.
With each product is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Best cycling helmet deals UK
POC Octal at Wiggle
£180 £90
Wiggle has cut the price of the POC Octal by 50%, but there’s just size small (50-56cm) left in the innovative Swedish brand’s signature Zink Orange AVIP colour. If that’s your size, grab a bargain on this lightweight lid!
Giro Cinder MIPS at ProBikeKit
£129.99 £73.99
There’s just size small left in the Giro Cinder, one of the best looking helmets out there with a design that’s based on Giro’s premium Synthe. If you’re after a MIPs-equipped lid and this is your size, don’t delay!
Kask Valegro at Wiggle
£169 £130.93
Used in anger by Ineos, the Kask Valegro is lightweight and very well vented, designed for racing in the high mountains in mid summer. Plenty of colours and sizes left, but the best deal is on the lime colour way.
Abus GameChanger at Tredz
£179.99 £144
Abus developed the GameChanger helmet with Movistar WorldTour team. It’s aero-optimised for multiple head-tilt angles and with uses a large vent for cooling. This is a fast yet comfortable lid.
Met Manta at Wiggle
£180 £90
Incredible deal on the legendary Met Manta aero lid, as worn by Mark Cavendish. Wiggle has four different colour ways with various sizes available – check it out if you want to get hold of one of the quickest road lids out there.
Mavic Comete Ultimate at Wiggle £
225 £112.50
Half price on Mavic’s most advanced road race helmet. As we write, there’s only size large left in the white/black colour way shown. If that’s your size, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on something a bit special.
Giro Vanquish MIPS at Tweeks
£299.99 £165
A super-aero road helmet with a Zeiss visor (magnetic, removable) that ensures smooth airflow, the Vanquish also has 10 ‘wind tunnel’ vents to keep you cool. Plenty of sizes and colour ways available at this price as we write.
Met Trenta road helmet at Wiggle
£220 £120
The pro-level Trenta, with its tube-shaped tail and internal channelling, saves seven per cent in drag over a more traditional helmet, according to Met. Availability is still good, across sizes and colour ways but hurry up!
Best cycling helmet deals USA
Smith Trace MIPS at Jenson USA
$250 $169.75
Smith’s ‘pinnacle helmet’ uses Koroyd for extra protection and superior venting, also has 18 vents and uses integrated MIPS to reduce rotational energy in an impact. At 32% off this is a super deal on a great lid.
Scott Cadence Plus at Backcountry
$229.95 $89.95
Huge reduction on the white/black small size in Scott’s wind-cheating aero helmet, which also has MIPS for improved protection against rotational energy. Better be quick because they’re in short supply at this price!
Lazer Bullet at Backcountry
$269.99 $159.97
Up to 41 per cent off Lazer’s innovative helmet that can be used as an aero or fully vented helmet via its Airslide feature. Also compatible with a magnetic visor for ultimate aerodynamics.
Abus Stormchaser at ProBikeKit
$183.49 $159.49
Nice saving on the Stormchaser, which uses Abus’s ActiCage, a structural reinforcement built into the EPS. It’s light, comfortable and well ventilated with the Forced Air Cooling system.
Bell Z20 MIPS at ProBikeKit
$281.99 $245.49
The Z20 is a very high-end MIPS-equipped helmet that Bell says is the result of years spent analyzing fit, optimizing aerodynamics, reviewing test data and applying all its experience of impact management.
Oakley AR05 MIPS at REI
$250 $187.73
Plenty of colour options as well as plenty of venting to keep you cool and a lightweight, aerodynamic shell. This is a comfortable helmet and this great reduction will make it feel even better.
Giro Synthe MIPS road helmet at Jenson USA
$255 $179.99
The incredibly popular road helmet from Giro, which offers breathability, a decent aero performance – and MIPS protection to boot.
That’s all for now. We’ll update this page as we find more great helmet deals.