Fizik Adaptive 00 saddle now available without the green

Fizik has unveiled a stylish black version of its Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive saddle.

Original versions of the Adaptive series of 3D-printed saddles – such as the Fizik Adaptive 00 VS EVO saddle which Cycling Weekly reviewed in July – featured the 3D printed material in green, which though comfortable was somewhat aesthetically divisive.

The price tag of £369.99 was also a bitter pill to swallow – despite the high-tech 3D material printing from partner manufacturer, Carbon.

Hot on the heels of the original launch came lower-priced models – the R3 and R1, with more manageable prices – £249.99 and £299.99 respectively. These also came in black, alleviating some of the aesthetic concerns. The R1 offers a carbon-reinforced nylon shell and a carbon rail, whilst the R3 uses round alloy rails and a carbon base.

Opting for black in the release of the R3 and R1 options must have been a popular decision because now Fizik has released a new version: the Antares Versus Evo Adaptive 00 Black.

This shares the same top-end DNA as the model we tested, including the full carbon base and rail – simply with a more stylish black colour to the printed material.

The saddle comes in widths of 139 or 146mm, with a claimed weight of 147/154g. Our regular test model came in at 160g.

The ‘zonal cushioning’ on offer is made possible using Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis 3D printing technique, where liquid resins are programmed to create structures offering varying densities, allowing the brand to create padding that is targeted to requirement throughout.

On test, we scored the perch 9/10, concluding: “At the leading edge of saddle design and technology, the Fizik Adaptive is incredibly comfortable and offers an extra level of support over traditional designs. As with any early adopter of new technology the only major issue is the price.”