Hunt releases deepest wheelset yet: the 60 Limitless Aero Disc

Hunt has just released the 60 Limitless Aero Disc, which are the deepest section wheels the Sussex based brand has ever produced.

These follow on from Hunt’s other two wheelset in its high-performance Limitless range, the road focused 48 Limitless and the gravel specific 42 Limitless.

As has become customary for Hunt, a white paper has accompanied the release, detailing the testing protocol, design process and comparing the aerodynamic performance of the 60 Limitless Aero Disc against other leading deep section wheels.

Hunt 60 Limitless Aero Disc Wheelset

A large part of the focus for Hunt has been refining the interface between tyre and wheel to minimise drag causing disruption to the airflow. This is achieved by increasing both the internal and external rim width to provide the closest match for profile of 25/28mm tyres, with the critical numbers being 21mm internal and 34mm external.

Hunt has used a rounded, but slightly less U-shaped profile than on its shallower Limitless offerings, in order to “balance very low aerodynamic drag whilst maintaining stability in handling.”

This, coupled with the 60mm deep section, means the intention for these wheels is “all-out riding and racing at maximum speed, like the HUNT-supported LA Sweat Team at Tulsa Tough and Team Qhubeka Assos in rapid, flat stages of the European grand tours.”

With a claimed weight of 1,669g and a hub pick-up of 7.5°, they have the specs of a wheelset that can shoot out of the corners. Unlike other brands, Hunt has stuck with hooked rims, so there is full compatibility for both clincher and tubeless tyres.

There is the option for CeramicSpeed bearings and these come backed by a 6-year warranty. Should you prefer to keep steel real, there is a cheaper EZO option. But regardless of your bearings choices, H_Care lifetime crash replacement comes included.

The white paper

The white paper that Hunt has published alongside the 60 Limitless wheels shows “significant reductions in aerodynamic drag while maintaining a smooth steering moment, especially at greater yaw angles.”

Of the wheels tested, the 60 Limitless came in third for aerodynamic efficiency. But with the fastest wheelset being the Enve 5.6 SES Disc – starting at $2,550 – Hunt’s wheels certainly appear to offer great aerodynamic performance for the money.

The specs

MSRP (EZO): £1169 | $1519 | €1379

MSRP (CeramicSpeed): £1429 | $1859 | €1689

Dimensions: 34mm external, 21mm internal

Weight: 1669g

Hubs: FastEngage 7.5 hub sprint, with an engagement rate of 7.5°. 20/24-hole. Multi-point pawls, with 48 ratchets within the hub shell. Centre-lock disc.

Bearings: CeramicSpeed & EZO available

Spokes: Pillar Elliptical Spokes, PSR Wing 20 14g Straight Pull Black

Tire compatibility: Tubeless and clincher-ready, optimised for 25-28c, compatible

Freehub options: Shimano/SRAM 8/9/10/11 speed, SRAM XD/XDR, Campagnolo 8/9/10/11/12 speed