MET Rivale gets MIPS makeover, better aerodynamics and improved comfort

The all-new MET Rivale is an evolution on the outside design and a revolution on the inside shape, according to MET.

The rear of the new helmet has a built-in NACA (National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics) vent that has a tube-shaped profile, making the Rivale MIPS more aerodynamic than its predecessor, while the front of the helmet has wider, longer vents to improve ventilation. These also work as a sunglasses dock.

A new Safe-T Upsilon retention system gives an unparalleled fit, says MET, making the helmet more stable on the head. The 360° head belt aims to ensure there are no pressure points on the skull, while an easy-to-use vertical adjuster allows wearers to customise their fit.

The top Rivale gets MIPS technology – the sliding cradle that protects the brain against rotational forces, its manufacturers claiming at least 10 per cent improved safety over standard helmets in certain impacts.

The standard non-MIPS Rivale looks identical but weighs less – 230g compared to 250g in size M – and is priced £20 lower at £120.

MET Rivale MIPS specification

Price £140

In-mould polycarbonate shell with EPS liner

MIPS-C2® Brain Protection System

Sunglasses ports

Safe-T Upsilon Fit System

360° head belt, vertical adjustment

Ponytail compatible

Gel padded head support

Hand washable comfort pads

Air Lite straps

Adjustable cam divider

Reflective rear decals

18 vents/internal air channeling

Sizes and weights