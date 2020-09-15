MET Rivale gets MIPS makeover, better aerodynamics and improved comfort

MET has launched an updated version of its pro-level Rivale, to be debuted by Tadej Pogacar and the UAE Emirates team on Tour stage 16 of the Tour de France
Simon Smythe

The all-new MET Rivale is an evolution on the outside design and a revolution on the inside shape, according to MET.

The rear of the new helmet has a built-in NACA (National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics) vent that has a tube-shaped profile, making the Rivale MIPS more aerodynamic than its predecessor, while the front of the helmet has wider, longer vents to improve ventilation. These also work as a sunglasses dock.

Met Rivale MIPS

A new Safe-T Upsilon retention system gives an unparalleled fit, says MET, making the helmet more stable on the head. The 360° head belt aims to ensure there are no pressure points on the skull, while an easy-to-use vertical adjuster allows wearers to customise their fit.

Met Rivale MIPS

The top Rivale gets MIPS technology – the sliding cradle that protects the brain against rotational forces, its manufacturers claiming at least 10 per cent improved safety over standard helmets in certain impacts.

The standard non-MIPS Rivale looks identical but weighs less – 230g compared to 250g in size M – and is priced £20 lower at £120.

Met Rivale

MET Rivale MIPS specification

  • Price £140
  • In-mould polycarbonate shell with EPS liner
  • MIPS-C2® Brain Protection System
  • Sunglasses ports
  • Safe-T Upsilon Fit System
  • 360° head belt, vertical adjustment
  • Ponytail compatible
  • Gel padded head support
  • Hand washable comfort pads
  • Air Lite straps
  • Adjustable cam divider
  • Reflective rear decals
  • 18 vents/internal air channeling

Sizes and weights

  • Small: 52/56 cm – 240 g
  • Medium: 56/58 cm – 250 g
  • Large: 58/61 cm – 270 g