New canvas pannier range from Hill and Ellis adds style to bike luggage

Hill and Ellis bike panniers don’t give you the normal battle hardened tourer look

Hill and Ellis has been making leather bike luggage for a while. Now it’s added a canvas range in seven colours, slotting in at a more affordable price than its leather items.

>>> Best panniers and pannier racks for commuters and touring cyclists

The canvas bags feature a patented hidden pannier clip system, designed to adjust to any bike pannier rack. They will fit tubing from 6mm to 16mm diameter and include an added security bar. When the bag isn’t clipped to your bike, a zipped cover conceals the clips and stops them from digging into you.

The new canvas bags are made of water resistant canvas and have a 13 litre capacity, with enough space for a 15 inch laptop and include a zipped safety pocket. There’s a top zip as well to stop stuff from falling out as you ride.

>>> Best hybrid bikes ridden and rated

There are four patterned canvas bags in the new range priced at £98 and three plain coloured panniers priced at £88. Each of the patterned bags is inspired by a favourite route ridden through London by the designers. So the Leola leopard print design is inspired by riding through Regent’s Park past London Zoo.

The bags’ hardware has an “antique brass” finish and the handles are made of black cotton webbing. The base on all of the bags is made of black canvas to keep it from showing the dirt. There’s a removable shoulder strap included too.

For more info and to order, take a look at Hill and Ellis’s website.

Hill and Ellis also sells a range of classic looking leather bags, from satchel-like panniers to a special bag designed to fit on a Brompton. There’s a classic leather saddle pack in the range too, although it’s currently sold out.