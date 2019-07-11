New Canyon Ultimate CF Evo Disc weighs in at under 6kg

Canyon says that the new Ultimate CF Evo Disc is the lightest disc brake variant of its Ultimate – the preferred ride of the Movistar team. In fact, it’s probably about the lightest production disc brake bike out there, full stop.

It says that the Ultimate Evo Disc’s frameset weighs just 641g for a size medium and that, paired to a 285g fork, a complete bike without pedals will weigh under 6kg.

Canyon has used a mix of ultra-high modulus carbon and ultra-high tension carbon fibre to achieve this low frame weight. The ultra-high mod fibres give strength, whereas the ultra-high tension fibres lend the frameset durability, so it’s a bike that’s designed to be ridden, not just looked at. Canyon says that the new materials drop the weight per square metre to 90g from the 100gsm of the rim brake frameset. The stiffness-to-weight ratio increases to 137 from the 125 of the Ultimate SLX Disc.

That’s married to a new CP20 Evocockpit that at 270g it says is 15% lighter than its previous CP10 Aerocockpit.

Other weight-saving features include an integrated carbon front derailleur mount, titanium screws instead of steel and aluminium thru-axles which have been specially manufactured.

Bolt on a SRAM Red eTap AXS double ring groupset, 1283 gram DT Swiss PRC 1100 Dicut db 24 25th Anniversary Edition clincher wheels with ceramic bearings, a 120g Schmolke 1K carbon seatpost and a 61g Selle Italia C59 carbon saddle and voila, you’re under the magic 6kg.

The Canyon Ultimate CF Evo Disc is on sale from today on Canyon’s website. The price, since you ask, is £9099.