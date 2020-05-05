Nike launch ‘indoor cycling shoes’ promising stability and breathability

Nike has unveiled a new range of indoor cycling shoes, designed to offer ‘stability and breathability’ for those pedalling in a static position.

Cycling shoes are nothing new for Nike, the brand has made kicks for the likes of Mark Cavendish and Laura Kenny in the past. However, the new Nike SuperRep Cycle is the brand’s first foray into indoor cycling footwear, and it’s honed in on the need for a firm grasp on the foot to cater for out of the saddle efforts.

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

Out the saddle riding is particularly common in spin classes, where different muscle groups are used with extended periods of standing pedaling (occasionally accompanied by arm movements!).

>>> Best cycling shoes reviewed

The shoes provide a support arc on the medial side, specifically to provide security during exercises like ‘Figure 8s’ – a spin class go-to where riders move their hips to draw the number when out of the saddle.

For traditional cyclists training on a turbo, this extra support might be more welcomed during sprint efforts, such as those required for the ‘CW5000 max watts’ May challenge.

A focus has also been placed on breathability, with a lightweight, translucid mesh on the upper, coupled with a perforated sockliner and vents through the bottom of the plate to enable better airflow around the toes.

Rubber studs and a textured plate have been added to provide grip when off the bike, with a 3 bolt system though no grid to aid cleat fitting. Global release is expected in June, with pricing still be be announced.

Nike is not the first brand to offer an indoor specific shoe. Back in August last year, Shimano unveiled a two product family.

The Shimano range includes the IC5 – which is targeted at those after something very much like a standard shoe, but with added breathability; and the IC3. The latter looks much more like a trainer, and has recessed cleats – making it a better choice for those walking to and from spin classes at the gym (post lockdown!). Both options come in at £99.99, in sizes 36-44.