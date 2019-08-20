Shimano introduce ‘indoor specific’ cycling shoes

Shimano has introduced two pairs of cycling shoes designed specifically for turbo training sessions and spinning classes.

There are two versions – the IC5 which comes with a high focus on breathability, and the IC3 with a trainer-like aesthetic.

Both provide a recessed cleat to improve walkability and use an SPD cleat system, designed to work with the pedal system typically specced on spin bikes.

The shoes will be available from Autumn, and come in sizes 36-44, with women being the target audience.

The IC5 model features a breathable woven upper, with an L6 Boa dial for easy adjustment. The ‘Road Touring’ style sole is rated 5/12 on Shimano’s “stiffness scale,” meaning it’s a relatively comfortable option.

The shoe comes in at 292g, 60g heavier than the RC9 ridden by World Tour pros.

The IC3 is designed for spinners who want to walk to and from sessions in the same shoes – so they look like a standard trainer, with a breathable upper made from leather and mesh.

A Boa dial is still used, with a more flexible sole, which comes in a 2/12 on the “stiffness scale”. The shoe tips the scales at 326g.

Both pairs will come in at £99.99 (or €119.95).

Lorena Isasi, Shimano ambassador and spinning instructor at Las Canas fitness center, said: “Most of the riders attending our classes know that they can get a more efficient work out by clipping into the pedal. The connection makes the foot more stable and better aligns the knee and hip, which can reduce the chance of injury.

“Personally, I also like a comfortable and fashionable shoe I use to can walk around the gym. Finally, most of our riders end up in a sweaty mess after a work-out so anything that can help cool them down is a clear winner!”

Indoor cycling clothing has tentatively taken the floor in recent years, with brands looking to capitalise on a growing trend – fuelled by online training apps and – according to some reports – concerns over safety on the road.

With indoor riders moving around less in the saddle, and typically getting pretty hot and sweaty, focus has typically been on saddle comfort, sweat wicking and breathability.