Oakley launches new Radar EV Advancer and EVZero Blades glasses

Oakley has released two new cycling sunglasses that looks to be a rework of its two most popular sunglasses in the long running and arguably the best cycling specific frame the Radar EV, now EV Advancer and a relatively new lightweight pair, the EVZero, now the EVZero Blade.

Oakley Radar EV Advancer

The update to the Radar glasses borrows technology from the likes of the Flight Jackets that can only be described as an upside down Radar design, removing the rim at the top of the lens.

The Advancer technology is a new adjustable nose piece that moves the frame and lens away from the face to help venting and reducing fogging of the lens.

>>> Buy now from Evans Cycles for £165

Utilising the already established Radar design and looks with added venting ability via the new adjustable nose bridge should give the new specs that ‘forget I’m wearing them’ feeling. However, the Radar’s didn’t really have a fogging problem from our testing and looking at the pictures that tab makes them aesthetically questionable.

You of course still get Oakley’s Prizm lens technology that offers better clarity out on the road, especially in dappled light conditions.

Oakley EVZero Blades

The updated EVZero Blades, Oakley’s answer to lightweight eye protection, follows similar suit to the standard EVZero mantra. Lightweight and unobstructed vision. When we say lightweight, we are talking 21g for a pair!

>>> Buy now from Evans Cycles for £140

The rimless design will be only available in Prizm, losing Photochromic or other lens styles, although you can choose for a number of colours to match your preference.

Oakley say that the EVZero Blades are a merge of the retro RazorBlades that were discontinued but are still available to buy in its special heritage edition seen on its website.

We did find in testing the EVZero’s to be a great option for those weight weenies amongst us or those that are looking for plenty of ventilation.

